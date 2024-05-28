Esha Deol reacts to Ameesha Patel claiming star kids like Kareena Kapoor and her 'snatched' roles from her

Esha expresses shock over Ameesha's statement

Reacting to Ameesha's remark, Esha said, “Did she? My thoughts are very different. I think we were all very busy with our own lot of what we were given. I’ve had some wonderful friendships with the girls back then, and I think no one snatched anyone’s role to my knowledge.”

She added, "Everyone was very busy and happy working in their own zone. Everyone was very friendly, all the girls, even the men very friendly, very warm, it was really nice... “I think we were all doing so much work and had so much to do. It is not that any one of us was sitting without work."

Ameesha accused Kareena, Esha of snatching roles

In a 2023 interview, Ameesha said her contemporaries couldn't handle her success. Ameesha told Bollywood Hungama, “When I entered the film industry, I only had film actors’ kids or producers’ kids enter with me, it was Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Tushar Kapoor, Esha Deol, Fardeen Khan, you name it, you turn your head and it was a film family third generation person coming in."

She added, "I was the outsider and I was anyway this south Bombay (girl) looked upon as a snob because I was the educated outsider. I was the one who did not b**** on sets, I read books, I did not gossip, so I was anyway called a snob because I chose to read.”

Ameesha and Esha's latest work

Ameesha made her comeback in films with Anil Sharma's Gadar 2 in 2023. The film reunited her with Sunny Deol. Gadar 2 was released on August 11, and went to become one of last year's biggest box office hits.

Esha, on the other hand, is yet to announce her next film. Her short film Ek Duaa, which marked her debut as a producer, won a National Film Award at the 69th National Film Award.