Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Esha Deol reacts to Ameesha Patel claiming star kids like Kareena Kapoor and her 'snatched' roles from her

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sanya
May 28, 2024 01:19 PM IST

Ameesha Patel recently talked about nepotism in the industry and recalled other actors' reactions to her success. Esha Deol has now responded to her statement.

Esha Deol, who made her acting debut in the early 2000s alongside Kareena Kapoor, Ameesha Patel and Priyanka Chopra, expressed 'shock' over Ameesha claiming that her contemporaries like Kareena and Esha ‘snatched’ roles from her. In an interview with India Today, Esha disagreed with Ameesha's statement. Also read: Ameesha Patel still stands by what she said about Bipasha Basu's Jism

Esha Deol was asked about Ameesha Patel's remark about star kids in the 2000s.

Esha expresses shock over Ameesha's statement

Reacting to Ameesha's remark, Esha said, “Did she? My thoughts are very different. I think we were all very busy with our own lot of what we were given. I’ve had some wonderful friendships with the girls back then, and I think no one snatched anyone’s role to my knowledge.”

She added, "Everyone was very busy and happy working in their own zone. Everyone was very friendly, all the girls, even the men very friendly, very warm, it was really nice... “I think we were all doing so much work and had so much to do. It is not that any one of us was sitting without work."

Ameesha accused Kareena, Esha of snatching roles

In a 2023 interview, Ameesha said her contemporaries couldn't handle her success. Ameesha told Bollywood Hungama, “When I entered the film industry, I only had film actors’ kids or producers’ kids enter with me, it was Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Tushar Kapoor, Esha Deol, Fardeen Khan, you name it, you turn your head and it was a film family third generation person coming in."

She added, "I was the outsider and I was anyway this south Bombay (girl) looked upon as a snob because I was the educated outsider. I was the one who did not b**** on sets, I read books, I did not gossip, so I was anyway called a snob because I chose to read.”

Ameesha and Esha's latest work

Ameesha made her comeback in films with Anil Sharma's Gadar 2 in 2023. The film reunited her with Sunny Deol. Gadar 2 was released on August 11, and went to become one of last year's biggest box office hits

Esha, on the other hand, is yet to announce her next film. Her short film Ek Duaa, which marked her debut as a producer, won a National Film Award at the 69th National Film Award.

