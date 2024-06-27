Lovely Runner Byun Woo Seok emerges as ‘king of K-dramas’ in June's brand ranking, Chun Woo Hee close behind

South Korea's newest obsession, Byun Woo Seok, has established himself as the king of K-dramas by conquering the June brand reputation rankings. Currently enjoying the success of his time slip drama Lovely Runner, he is actively touring for fan sign events, showcasing his strong brand influence by ranking #1 among all South Korean actors and actresses this June. Meanwhile, Chun Woo Hee, known for her role in Atypical Family made a remarkable entry at #2. Byun Woo Seok's success transcends borders as he claims #1 spot with double brand value, Chun Woo Hee follows at #2

Byun Woo Seok claims throne in June’s brand ranking

The frenzy surrounding Byun Woo Seok has transcended borders, turning his recent drama into a sensational hit despite lacking a major OTT release. He has officially surpassed all competitors, male and female alike, to claim the coveted number 1 spot according to the Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute. His current brand value stands at 14,441,257, nearly double that of second-place holder Chun Woo Hee, who scored 7,937,271.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Also read: Bill Gates’ daughter Phoebe confirms romance with the Beatles member’s grandson: see photos

Lovely Runner’s success

The plot revolves around an imaginary boy group in which Ryu Sun Jae, portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok, serves as a vocalist. Based on the web novel "The Best of Tomorrow" by illustrator Doong Doong, the time-travelling drama follows Im Sol, Sun Jae's biggest fan, who is transported back in time after Sun Jae's suicide. Together, they rewrite their tragic destiny through the healing power of love.

The TVN drama aired globally via Rakuten Viki, and according to The Korea Herald, it peaked in 130 countries on the international over-the-top platform. Furthermore, during the series' last episode, Tving—the show's domestic streaming platform reportedly surpassed Netflix for the first time in terms of daily viewing hours.

Actor/actress brand value rankings for June: Top 20

Actor Ma Dong Suk maintained their position with 5,704,976, while Song Seung Hun, Lee Jung Jae, and Kim Hye Yoon claimed the 4th, 5th, and 6th positions, respectively. These rankings provide a detailed analysis of the relationship between Korean viewers and their favourite stars, going beyond mere popularity. The performers' web presence, media attention, and customer interaction are all taken into account when determining the actors' scores as per All Kpop.

Also read: Kate Middleton eyes major London sports event appearance post Trooping the Colour

Byun Woo Seok - Ranked #1

Chun Woo Hee - Ranked #2

Ma Dong Suk - Ranked #3

Song Seung Hun - Ranked #4

Lee Jung Jae - Ranked #5

Kim Hye Yoon - Ranked #6

Song Geon Hee - Ranked #7

Noh Jeong Eui - Ranked #8

Son Suk Goo - Ranked #9

Wi Ha Joon - Ranked #10

Kang Dong Won - Ranked #11

Kim Hee Sun - Ranked #12

Kim Moo Yeol - Ranked #13

Ji Sung - Ranked #14

Jang Ki Yong - Ranked #15

Tang Wei - Ranked #16

Park Ji Hwan - Ranked #17

Go Yoon Jung - Ranked #18

Park So Yi - Ranked #19

Jung Ryeo Won - Ranked #20