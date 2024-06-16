IVE Wonyoung's unbeatable charm conquers June Girl Member brand rankings; Yujin, aespa's Karina emerge as leading stars

The brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members are officially out, and singers from K-pop acts like IVE, aespa, ILLIT, and BLACKPINK have especially made their mark this month. IVE's Wonyoung and Yujin, and aespa's Karina take the lead as the Top 3 artists on the June Girl Group member brand reputations rankings. (Instagram )

Continuing her unbeatable streak as an indomitable force on the chart, IVE's Jang Wonyoung maintained her top spot with a brand reputation index of 5,761,721. High-ranking phrases such as “Wonyoung-esque accident,” “IVE,” and “Jang Da Ah” rose to the top of her keyword analysis. Other words directly associated with her brand reputation were “loved,” “lovely,” and “solid.” Wonyoung also victoriously earned a score of 90.54% positive reactions. Meanwhile, her bandmate An Yujin also claimed the second place with a brand reputation score of 4,811,607.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

IVE members keep winning

The IVE duo continued their impeccably triumphant spell on the chart despite the Korean Business Research Institute situating them in a competitive roster of 675 girl group members. Weighing out each artist's media coverage, consumer participation, community awareness, and communication, the brand reputation ranking indexes surveyed consequential data from May 16 to June 16 to finally arrive at a conclusive decision.

Also read | BTS' Jin shoots to the top of June Boy Group Member brand rankings following military discharge; Cha Eunwoo slips a spot

Other group members, Rei, Gaeul and Liz, secured pivotal ranks on the Top 30 chart at Nos. 9, 19 and 24.

Where do the aespa members stand on the chart?

Trailing behind Wonyoung and Yujin, aespa's Karina emerged as yet another leading K-pop star with an index of 2,797,122, marking an 18.45% rise in her score since last month.

Her fellow group members, Winter and Giselle, also made the cut at No. 6 and 18.

All BLACKPINK members make the cut, while nearly all ILLIT members emerge on top

As for other groups that owned the chart, four out of five ILLIT members - Wonhee, Minju, Yunah and Moka - scored important ranks on the list.

BLACKPINK members also rejoiced at their constant spots on the chart, with Jennie rounding off the Top 5 ranks with a score of 2,298,064. At the same time, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé made it to the Top 20 at Nos. 12, 14 and 20.

Also read | Uranus 2324 trailer: Scene-stealers FreenBecky leave fans gasping for more with action-packed cosmic love story | Watch

Top 30 Boy Group Member Brand Rankings for June