BTS' Jimin, NCT 127, aespa, Dreamcatcher and others schedule Kpop comebacks in July 2024

June has rolled out a calendar full of upcoming musical announcements. As this month runs out of days in its roster, K-pop fans are already counting the days down to some new, explosive, melodious reveals slated to hit platforms in the next few weeks. BTS' Jimin, NCT 127 and aespa have confirmed K-pop comebacks for July 2024.

From BLACKPINK's Lisa, BTS' Jungkook, to NCT DREAM, NewJeans, RIIZE, a new SEVENTEEN sub-unit and many other famous artists graced the global stage with their brand-new performances in June. July is just as much brimming to the top with musical schedules, if not more.

So far, rookie stars BABYMONSTER, KISS OF LIFE, NCT WISH and more have confirmed their comeback plans for the next month. On top of that, fourth-generation K-pop talents, including Stray Kids, aespa, STAYC and ENHYPEN, will also unleash their surprises on the K-pop front. If that wasn't enough, veteran groups and artists such as Dreamcatcher, NCT 127, BTS' Jimin, iKON's JU-NE, Taeyeon and TWICE are also ready to open a new chapter depicting their unbeatable talents.

More releases are expected to be announced as we head towards the initial days of July.

Kpop comebacks in July 2024

July 1

BABYMONSTER - Digital Single ‘Forever’ (Time: 12 am KST)

- Digital Single ‘Forever’ (Time: 12 am KST) KISS OF LIFE - Digital Single ‘Sticky’ (Time: 12 am KST)

- Digital Single ‘Sticky’ (Time: 12 am KST) STAYC - The 1st Album ‘Metamorphic’

- The 1st Album ‘Metamorphic’ NCT WISH - Japan 2nd Single ‘Songbird’ (Korea and Global release)

- Japan 2nd Single ‘Songbird’ (Korea and Global release) BE:FIRST X ATEEZ - Digital release 'Hush-Hush'

July 2

Apink's Park Chorong solo (Time: 6 pm KST)

ALL(H)OURS - 2nd mini-album ‘WITNESS’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

July 3

iKON's JU-NE solo - 1st Solo Bruise (Time: 6 pm KST)

- 1st Solo Bruise (Time: 6 pm KST) Lee Chaeyeon - 3rd mini-album ‘Showdown’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

- 3rd mini-album ‘Showdown’ (Time: 6 pm KST) VVUP - ‘Ain’t Nobody' (Time: 6 pm KST)

- ‘Ain’t Nobody' (Time: 6 pm KST) Tomorrow X Together (TXT) - 4th Japanese Single ‘CHIKAI’

- 4th Japanese Single ‘CHIKAI’ aespa - Japan debut single ‘Hot Mess’

- Japan debut single ‘Hot Mess’ CSR - 1st Japan mini-album ‘L’heure Bleue'

- 1st Japan mini-album ‘L’heure Bleue' FAVE1 - Japan 3rd single

July 4

LYSON - 1st mini-album ‘Orbit’

July 8

(G)I-DLE - 7th mini-album ‘I Sway’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

- 7th mini-album ‘I Sway’ (Time: 6 pm KST) Taeyeon - Single ‘Heaven’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

- Single ‘Heaven’ (Time: 6 pm KST) Xdinary Heroes - Digital single ‘’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

July 9

GOT7 Youngjae solo - ‘T.P.O’

- ‘T.P.O’ Weeekly - 6th mini-album ‘Bliss’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

- 6th mini-album ‘Bliss’ (Time: 6 pm KST) Astell - 1st single album ‘Island’

- 1st single album ‘Island’ NTX - 2nd mini-album ‘Hold X’ (Time: 12 pm KST)

July 10

Dreamcatcher - 10th mini-album ‘VirtuoS’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

- 10th mini-album ‘VirtuoS’ (Time: 6 pm KST) BOYNEXTDOOR - Japan 1st single ‘AND’

- Japan 1st single ‘AND’ FTISLAND - 7th album ‘Serious’

July 12

ENHYPEN - 2nd studio album ‘Romance: Untold’ (Time: 1 pm KST)

July 15

NCT 127 - The 6th album ‘Walk’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

July 16

WAKER - 2nd mini-album ‘Sweet Tape’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

July 17

TWICE - Japan 5th album ‘DIVE’

- Japan 5th album ‘DIVE’ Ha Sungwoon - 8th mini-album ‘Blessed’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

- 8th mini-album ‘Blessed’ (Time: 6 pm KST) GLU comeback

July 19

BTS Jimin solo - 2nd solo album ‘MUSE’ (Time: 1 pm KST)

- 2nd solo album ‘MUSE’ (Time: 1 pm KST) Stray Kids - 9th mini-album ‘ATE’ (Time: 1 pm KST)

- 9th mini-album ‘ATE’ (Time: 1 pm KST) THE BOYZ - Japan full album ‘Gibberish’

July 23

UNICODE - Japanese debut single ‘Hello World’

July 24

KARA - Special digital single ‘ I Do I Do’ (Time: 6 pm KST)

Undated Kpop comebacks July 2024

WINNER's Hoony solo debut

(This is a developing story. More announcements will be updated on the go.)