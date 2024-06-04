HYBE draws criticism for uninspired BTS Festa 2024 merchandise, fans express disappointment over low-effort designs

June is the month of ARMYs as Jin is just days away from getting discharged from his military services and BTS anniversary is lined up next on June 13. For celebrations of the 11th anniversary of the group, HYBE announced the schedule for BTS Festa 2024. The schedule also includes the appearance of Jin, and ARMY is excited to see the singer post his military service. However, the music label company faced backlash for the merchandise announcement because they were as basic as they came. BTS label HYBE receives criticism over low effort designs of merchandise for BTS "FESTA 2024"

HYBE faces backlash for putting no effort into new BTS merchandise

In a big announcement on Weverse, HYBE introduced the Festa schedule and its merchandise for fans. The merchandise included many items, such as oversized T-shirts, zip-up hoodies, phone cases, and a bucket hat. The music label company also introduced the option of customizing the products by adding labels of solo members or specific designs. However, HYBE is receiving backlash because of the simple designs with no creativity. BTS fans are disappointed in the company as they charge more for low-quality merchandise designs.

Netizens react to the BTS merchandise for BTS Festa 2024

Amid the ongoing boycott of HYBE due to its links to Zionism and the quality of the items reported by KoreaBoo, many fans thought it was easy not to buy the items from the label. One X user wrote, “Whoever is in charge of creative direction for BTS, be it for merch or posters or group album concepts, needs to be fired and replaced by 2025, and I’m so serious”.

Another wrote, “$90 for that ugly hoodie? Even if there was no boycott going on, no one should be paying this much for something so basic,” to which another user replied, “I’ve said this since 2019, BigHit thinks we’re stupid idiots who will buy anything. A lot of BTS merch had been a hot a** for YEARS.”

One X user wrote “2024 has to be the year with the most boycottable merch because look at this stuff” to which another user replied “it's giving the random stuff u see when u google search bts merch y'all don't buy this pls?!?!?” Another user wrote, “They will literally hire anybody to design BTS merch. Literally no effort or thought behind any design.”