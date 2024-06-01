BTS’ Weverse ‘trying to censor us’; HYBE’s new guideline update sparks fan outrage

HYBE's recent update on Weverse, a fan-interaction platform, has sparked outrage among fans, prompting massive protest calls. Tensions between ARMYs and HYBE have escalated, particularly since the message wall pertains to the legendary K-pop band BTS. Fans have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to express their discontent. Recently, some have been sharing information about the ongoing genocide in Palestine to educate idols and fans. However, the new rules would limit these type of contents. Outrage over HYBE's Weverse update prompts protest calls from fans, tensions rise with ARMYs as new rules limit content on platform.

HYBE’s update on Weverse draws backlash

Due to their military commitments and disciplined lifestyle as active soldiers in the South Korean army, BTS members including Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, V, and Jungkook, are keeping a low profile on social media. Their pages remain silent, updating only during musical releases. The only direct interaction with fans nowadays is through messages on Weverse. Fans have used this opportunity to raise awareness about the events in Israel and Palestine, as BTS has been actively involved in humanitarian projects with the UN.

However, this might have ‘unsettled’ HYBE who updated its guidelines. Few found a notice on BTS's Weverse addressing the app's guidelines. The message declared that content supporting bias or discrimination against any political view was considered in breach of the rules.

BTS’ Weverse guideline update

The K-pop company highlighted the need to create a friendly atmosphere for both its artists and their followers. They unveiled a fresh set of regulations, encouraging all members to adhere to the community's rules and avoid participating in specific actions including:

“Posts and comments that discriminate against or promote prejudice against any political stance, religion, gender, disability, age, race, region, occupation, etc.”

“Private conversations unrelated to BTS Posts and comments promoting other artists and fandoms.”

They also mentioned that actions would be taken against posts and comments defaming other artists and fandoms, as well as profiles impersonating others. Spamming or sharing links to unverified external websites was also cited as against the guidelines.

BTS Weeverse update, calls for protest

This new rule coincides with an increase in pro-Palestine messages on the platform, leading many to suspect HYBE is trying to control the conversation and silence those voices. “So fans are not allowed to make these comments on Weverse but Scooter can?!! how come these rules don’t apply to him?.” A person wrote.

Another shared, “they’re actually monitoring really quickly rn on the fan letters too, i was trying to like the letter. I saw a few just for them to get deleted in a few mins..,” “not weverse censoring us rn…..that's just fucking great. glad to know where they fucking stand.” Others chimed in.