HYBE’s horror begins? Min Hee Jin wins injunction against BTS’ label with shocking announcement: Report

The HYBE vs ADOR feud has escalated to the point where the winning probability, once dramatically in favour of Bang Si Hyuk, now stands at a 50-50 chance. A recent report suggests that ADOR’s CEO, Min Hee Jin, has reportedly won an injunction, disrupting HYBE’s plan to oust her from her position during the next shareholder meeting using its 80% shareholder rights. The court ruling comes shortly after BTS’ label terminated the contracts of two employees who sided with Min Hee Jin in the case. ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin claims to have emailed HYBE CEO Park Ji Won, HYBE chairman Bang Si Hyuk and HYBE America president Scooter Braun, addressing instances of other groups allegedly plagiarising NewJeans' concept, music videos, style, etc.(Instagram )

Min Hee Jin wins injunction

On May 31st, the same day the K-pop agency was planning to hold a major shareholder meeting, Min Hee Jin was awarded a major win, as the court ruled in her favour, according to reports from Sports Kyung Hyang. The decision implies that she will continue to hold tight to her position in ADOR. Additionally, the ruling prevents HYBE, as the parent company, from utilising its substantial voting rights against Min Hee Jin. The agency had previously planned to overhaul the entire management of its subsidiary, which oversees NewJeans, including the forced removal of Min Hee Jin from her CEO position and that of her close allies.

Min Hee Jin strikes back at HYBE

Following her victory, the 45-year-old currently at odds with Bang Si Hyk released an astounding statement concerning the firing of two ADOR employees. The K-pop business that is in charge of BTS, SEVENTEEN, TXT, and other well-known acts earlier made a major move, by firing two ADOR executives and replacing them with three HYBE executives, supposedly in violation of a court order prohibiting them from exercising their right to vote during the shareholder meeting.

The attorney of 45 years old said, “As there are no grounds for Min Hee Jin’s termination, there are no grounds to dismiss the two ADOR executives. Therefore, if HYBE were to terminate them, this would mean HYBE has ignored the court’s ruling and has terminated them without just cause.”

HYBE replies

The 3 members who joined forces to replace ADORs executives were:

HYBE's chief human resources officer- Kim Joo Young

HYBE's chief security officer- Lee Jae Sang

HYBE's chief financial officer- Lee Kyung Joon

In response to the court ruling HYBE said, "We respect the decision made by the court and assure that we will proceed with follow-up procedures which fall within the boundaries of the law."