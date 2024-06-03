BTS agency apologises over entry conditions to Jin's 'light hugs' FESTA in-person event, announces changes

BTS agency BigHit Music has issued a statement in which it apologised for the conditions it applied on the upcoming event with Jin. The group member, who will soon return from his military training, will hold an in-person 2024 BTS FESTA event. Earlier, BigHit Music had said that entry to the offline event would be limited to those who purchased the Proof album or any subsequent solo albums by BTS members through the Weverse Shop between a specific time. (Also Read | BTS Jin to reunite with ARMYs for 2024 Festa) BTS' Jin will return from his military enlistment in the next few days.

Why was BigHit Music criticised?

Fans criticised the BTS agency since many had already purchased these albums. They were also slammed for coercing bulk-buying practices. The BTS ARMY questioned the fairness of the entry requirements. They also said that Jin's solo song, The Astronaut, was his only album before his military service.

BigHit Music's new statement

On Sunday, BigHit Music issued a statement, "Hello. This is Big Hit Music. We would like to inform you that the application criteria for the 2024 FESTA Jin offline event are scheduled to change. We apologize for the unclear content of the previous notice and for not setting the application criteria carefully in advance."

What did BigHit Music say on Sunday?

"After the offline event application notice was announced at 11 AM (KST) today (6/2), we are considering both album purchasers who applied for the offline event through the weverse shop details page and those who have purchased albums on the weverse shop before the announcement. We plan to supplement the application criteria. After careful consideration, we will announce the details as soon as possible," it added.

"We will do our best to prepare the event so that Jin's feelings are well conveyed to his fans. We once again apologize for any inconvenience caused to fans, and we ask for your support and interest in Jin's offline event to be held on June 13th. Thank you," concluded the statement.

Here's what BigHit Music said earlier

Earlier, a statement said that Jin will lead an in-person event to celebrate 2024 FESTA on June 13 at the Jamsil Arena in Jamsil Sports Complex, Seoul. The first session, Jin’s Greetings, will be held from 3 pm (KST). The second session, Message from Jin, will take place on the same day at 8 pm (KST).

The statement further read, “The first session will not be streamed online. The second session will be streamed live on Weverse exclusively for ARMY MEMBERSHIP (GL, JP, US) holders. More details will be provided in a separate notice at a later date.”

It added, "The first session (Meet-and-Greet with Jin) is a time for light hugs with Jin per request from the artist and is expected to last about three hours." The statement ended with, "The 2024 FESTA in-person event with Jin will be held for the Weverse shop GLOBAL purchasers of albums (including solo albums) released after Proof. More details on the event will be provided in a separate notice."