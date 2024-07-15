Kim Kardashian blasted for wearing red lehenga at Ambani’s wedding: ‘That’s for Indian bride to wear…’

Kim Kardashian's show-stopping appearance at Indian billionaire Anant Ambani's wedding has raised eyebrows on the internet. Not once, but the SKIMS founder opted for a red designer outfit twice during her stay in Mumbai. Red is often seen as a symbolic colour reserved for the bride in Indian weddings, and some social media users are accusing Kardashian of disrespecting cultural traditions. The reality TV star was accompanied by her sister Khloé during her lavish three-day stay at Asia’s richest person’s event. Kim Kardashian has posted photos from the Ambani wedding on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian sparks controversy with red outfit at Ambani wedding

Sharing heartwarming moments on Instagram, the Kardashian sisters documented their unforgettable journey. Kim made a head-turning entrance on day one. Clad in a custom scarlet red saree by acclaimed designer Manish Malhotra, she looked stunning. The outfit’s plunging neckline and slim pallu showcased her signature bodycon style, while a dazzling diamond necklace from Lorraine Schwartz added a touch of Hollywood glamour.

After sporting a dusty peach Tarun Tahiliani outfit, Kim went full-on red carpet drama. Gaurav Gupta's crimson creation with a veil and a dazzling display of Lorraine Schwartz jewels made her a standout. But unlike the other guests, her daring red outfits got a lot of backlash online. Pictures of Kim in red next to the bride, Radhika, led to claims of cultural insensitivity.

Fans slam Kim for wearing red next to Radhika

“Not supposed to wear red to a wedding in India. That’s saved for the bride,” a fan reacted to the Instagram post. The 43-year-old shared a series of posts featuring her diamond-dripping pictures from the wedding “isn’t wearing red at a Hindu/ Indian wedding equivalent to wearing white to a civil / Christian wedding?” Another commented stressing why wearing ‘red’ at Hindu weddings is a big no for guests.

“I’m Mexican & even I know your NOT supposed to wear Red to an Indian wedding” one more chimed in. “Khloé’s outfit is probably the best choice colour wise, she could have also opted for the same, but duh..” an angry user wrote stating “Kim being Kim.”

Despite the online controversy, Kim seemed to have enjoyed the wedding. Photos showed her interacting warmly with the bride, groom, and their family. While some fans criticized her red outfits, others were simply surprised to see the Kardashians in traditional Indian attire (with a Hollywood twist) at the wedding. Apparently, they were even filming for their reality show.