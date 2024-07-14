New Delhi, Designers Manish Malhotra and Tarun Tahiliani were the go-to designers for American reality TV stars and sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian who attended the grand wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in India. Anant-Radhika wedding:Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani labels share details of Kardashians ensembles

Anant, the youngest son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, on Friday married pharmaceutical heiress and childhood sweetheart Radhika at a star-studded event in Mumbai which saw the presence of celebrities from across the globe, politicians, who's who of Hindi and south Indian cinema world and almost all the top cricketers of the country.

For their first visit to India, Kim and Khloe embraced the Indian style in true Manish Malhotra signature glamour, the celebrated fashion designer's label said.

The Kardashians, who returned to the US on Sunday morning, chose custom-made creations by Manish Malhotra for the Friday nuptials.

According to the official Instagram page of Manish Malhotra World, Kim wore a "Maharani red structured lehenga saree" and Khloe donned a "bespoke aureate lehenga".

"For their first ever visit to India, the Kardashian sisters, Kim and Khloe , embraced Indian style in true Manish Malhotra signature glamour. Kim graced our Maharani red structured lehenga saree, while Khloe exuded regal charm in our bespoke aureate lehenga, complemented by Imperial heirlooms from @manishmalhotrajewellery," the post read.

The ensemble opted by Kim showcased the beauty of Indian fabric artistry with the chiffon drape featuring delicate floral trellis patterns.

"The one and only Kim Kardashian in all her glamorous glory for her first visit to India, enthrals in our dreamy Maharani red saree lehenga. Adorned with vibrant Swarovski crystals, sequins, metallic zari work, a Manish Malhotra signature, is structured with a double-layered blouse enhanced with signature crystal tassels," the brand said in another Instagram post.

Khloe's lehenga was a seamless blend of traditional culture with modern design, it said.

"... it is crafted from handloom brocade- a fabric esteemed by Indian royalty since the Silk Road era and intricately adorned with zardosi work. Showcasing a rich tapestry of silk interwoven with gold and silver threads, the lehenga features paisley motifs and an elegant off-shoulder blouse.

"It is further enhanced by cascading strands of radiant pearls and gold beadwork at the back, adding a breathtaking dimension of glamour, complemented by a handwoven tissue drape. The look is elevated by @manishmalhotrajewellery featuring our Imperial Heirloom necklace and an exquisite Maang Tika, conjuring an envisioned allure," a separate post mentioned.

Kim and Khloe were also part of Anant and Radhika's blessing ceremony titled 'Shubh Aashirwad', held on Saturday night in Mumbai. While Khloe opted for a custom-made rani pink lehenga choli created by Manish Malhotra, Kim wore a custom-made stylised and embroidered dusty rose sheer saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani.

According to an Instagram post by label Tarun Tahiliani, Kim wore the brand's dusty peach embroidered zari brocade lehenga, adorned with intricate threadwork and Swarovski crystals.

It was paired with a classic choli featuring bursts of lace and a cascading drape embellishing with fine resham, pearls and crystal embroidery.

"Here's a woman who has single handedly changed the way we look at curvaceous bodies and possibly has freed many Indian women from the pressure to look like slim-hipped western women," Tahiliani said in a statement.

Tahiliani also dressed Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Shanaya Kapoor for the wedding.

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt were other superstars to opt for designs by Manish Malhotra for Friday's ceremony.

The bride's wedding trousseau was crafted by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The designer duo also designed ensembles worn by the groom, his mother Nita Ambani, sister Isha Ambani, and sister-in-law Shloka Mehta for the function.

For the nuptials, Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani, the father and brother of the groom, were dressed in garments crafted by Raghavendra Rathore, who also dressed actors Anil Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Vedang Raina.

Radhika, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, wore a custom-made Manish Malhotra ensemble for her vidaai.

As part of the wedding on Friday, Deepika Padukone and Kiara Advani chose to wear Torani creations. Kriti Sanon relied on designs by Arpita Mehta.

Jahnvi Kapoor chose a custom Falguni Shane Peacock gold ensemble for the nuptials, whereas Suhana Khan was dressed in a multi-coloured panel lehenga by designer Mayyur Girotra at the 'baaraat' .

Genelia D'Souza and Rashmika Mandanna chose ensembles by Anavila and Sheetal Batra, respectively.

