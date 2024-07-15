Khloe Kardashian says attending Indian billionaire Anant Ambani's wedding with Kim is one of her…

Khloé Kardashian is reminiscing about a recent trip that was more than just a formal event appearance. Khloe and her sister Kim Kardashian were guests at the highly anticipated wedding of Indian billionaire Anant Ambani, son of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. The sisters, who have now returned to the US, were seen donning attire by Indian designers and fully embracing the celebrations. They also made unforgettable sibling memories together. Later, both separately shared photo highlights from the multi-day festivities in Mumbai on their social media. Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian ready for day 2.

Khloé Kardashian recalls time spent with Kim at Anant Ambani's wedding

The Kardashian sisters stole the show at billionaire heir Anant Ambani and his beautiful bride Radhika Merchant’s Mumbai wedding! Rocking stunning traditional outfits, Kim and Khloe added a touch of Hollywood glitz to the extravagant celebration. Khloe, who recently turned 40, shared photos on Instagram featuring her and her 43-year-old sister Kim, all glammed up for Friday night's festivities.

"Kim and Khloé take India 🇮🇳 🧡. I can’t believe I get to have this experience with my sister!!!" she captioned the picture. "The best memories with my bestie.”

Also read: Khloe Kardashian calls Manish Malhotra a ‘local designer’ as she wears his design for Ambani event

The sisters looked mesmerised as they posed for the paparazzi. Khloé was dressed in an exquisite gold and white lehenga. Adorned with a beautiful neckpiece, a maang tikka, and heavy rings, with her hair left open she exuded royal vibes. Meanwhile, Kim stunned in a sultry red lehenga paired with a delicate jewellery set, all from the collection of renowned Indian designer Manish Malhotra.

Kim and Khloé take India 🇮🇳

Get ready for a glimpse of India on the Kardashians! Apparently, Kim and Khloe weren't just attending a wedding; they brought their film crew along to capture the experience. This, according to Kim, could be part of an upcoming sixth season. Taking to her Instagram stories, the SKIMS founder earlier wrote, “We're just happy to be lucky enough to travel the world together! And duh we were filming The Kardashians too so you guys can see Kim and Khloe take India.”

Also read: Ben Affleck ‘was never happy’ at his marital home with Jennifer Lopez; wants to be done with…

For those who don't know, The Kardashians is the reboot of their old series "Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which wrapped up in 2021 after 20 seasons. So far, fans have had a blast watching five seasons of the highly popular tv series on Hulu (or Disney+ Hotstar in India), and it looks like there might be a sixth season coming up soon.