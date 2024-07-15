Dolly Singh reveals being skinny-shamed by woman at Anant Ambani reception: 'They kept saying it’

Dolly Singh, who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's reception on Sunday, took to Instagram to speak about how she was made to feel about her body by a woman. Singh was among the numerous content creators who were invited by the Ambani family for the 'Mangal Utsav" ceremony, held in the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Dolly Singh wore a grey and silver saree for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's reception. (Instagram/dollysingh)

"I have to tell you guys about an achievement of mine last night. It's a big deal for me," Dolly Singh said in a video the morning after the reception.

"I met someone and they were very sweet in general. But then, instantly, it turned into comments about my body."

"Aap toh bade skinny ho real life mein, aap camera pe bade acchhe dikte ho. But real like mein aap bahut hi zyada skinny ho (You are very skinny in real life. You look very good on camera but you are very skinny actually)," Singh recalled the woman as telling her.

The popular content creator, who as over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, did not reveal the name the of the person who made the mean comments.

"For the first time in my life, I was life, Yes I am skinny," she said, recalling how she responded to the woman's remarks.

"They kept saying it, they kept saying," she said.

Singh told the woman: "You don't say such things to someone on their face."

The woman reportedly toned down her remarks when Singh confronted her.