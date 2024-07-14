Ben Affleck ‘was never happy’ at his marital home with Jennifer Lopez; wants to be done with…

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, one of Hollywood's most high-profile couples, are reportedly eager to move on from their marital home as soon as possible. The Accountant 2 star reportedly found himself anything but comfortable in their recently acquired marital mansion with Jennifer Lopez which has now hit the market again. Speculation is rife that their top priority is a swift sale over maximising their profit, hinting at a stronger desire to distance themselves amid rumours of marital woes. Ben Affleck ‘very protective’ of Jennifer Lopez but their marriage has been over for months, report claims (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

Affleck and Lopez ‘in rush’ to sell their $60 M mansion

According to inside sources who spoke to Page Six, Affleck never quite felt at home in the palatial Beverly Hills estate. The rekindled couple, who apparently spent nearly two years purchasing their dream home, publicly listed their mansion for sale at a whopping $68 million after having purchased it for $60 million. Some sources now claim they could have sold it earlier, but perhaps waited for a more opportune time to maximise exposure – though rumours of a split may have ultimately played a role in the timing.

“They thought they could sell it off-market but made a game-time decision in order to put more eyes on the property,” an insider claimed.

Ben was ‘never happy’ there

“They are in a rush to sell it. Ben especially wants to be done with the house. He was never happy there,” a source told Page Six. The news of their shared mansion hitting the market emerged in June, with reports suggesting they were also trying to sell some of their art pieces. This development comes as Ben and Jen have been leading completely separate lives in recent months. The actor is currently residing in a rental property in Brentwood, while the pop star remains in her LA home. The couple has not been seen together for over a month now.

The domestic discord has seemingly spilled over into the real estate market, with reports suggesting they want to just get done with it without wasting any more time. Insiders allege the massive 38,000 square foot house never felt quite right for the couple. Perhaps the vast space felt excessive with the kids not always all together. “They rarely have all the kids there at once, so it felt huge for the two of them,” the source added.

Affleck and Lopez collectively have five children from their previous relationships. The Hypnotic star, has three children with his ex, Jennifer Garner: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. Lopez has two children, Max and Emme, with her ex, Marc Anthony.