Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially part ways with their marital home, listing it for sale at whopping amount

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are offloading their Beverly Hills mansion. The lavish 12-bedroom estate, acquired just last year, is listed for a hefty $68 million. The move has disappointed Bennifer fans, marking the end of their once-celebrated love nest that was the talk of the town. This comes after rumours of marital strife, further fueling speculation about the fate of their rekindled romance as they continue to spend time alone. Recent images of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills spark speculation about the state of their relationship, with details of the opulent property circulating online.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck list their Beverly Hills mansion for sale

Months after rumours circulated about their mansion going up for sale, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally listed their palatial estate. Acquired just last year, the California home boasts 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, now hitting the market with a hefty price tag of $68 million up from the $60 million they paid. The property was officially listed for sale on Thursday, July 11th.

This also marks Ben and Jen not being seen together for more than a month, amid multiple reports suggesting their marriage is over. However, the couple has not officially reacted to the news, instead dropping subtle hints of relationship distress by occasionally wearing and removing their wedding rings and continuing to live miles apart.

The couple, who rekindled their decade-old romance and tied the knot in 2022, reportedly spent several months searching for their dream home. They eventually settled on a magnificent 38,000-square-foot estate in May 2023, which they acquired for $60,805,000. According to the listing on the realtor's website, the home has been recently renovated to the highest standards and boasts amenities such as a “bar, sports lounge, fully equipped gym, boxing ring, and courts for basketball and pickleball.”

Ben and Jen heading for a divorce?

The couple has been apart for some time. The actor, who stars in The Accountant, is currently renting a place in Brentwood near his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their children. Meanwhile, the pop star, who cancelled her million-dollar residency in Los Angeles, has been on a few vacations. They even spent the Fourth of July separately; Lopez was seen in the Hamptons while Ben was in LA. According to a source from ET, they were doing their best to stay friendly during the tough times.

"They still want the best for everyone involved," the insider said. "including their kids, the rest of their families, and shared friends." Another source told Daily Mail that Lopez’s mother has urged the singer to move on and focus more on her kids, Max and Emme, rather than on someone who barely put in any effort to save the marriage.