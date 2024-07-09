Here's how Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck separately celebrated 4th of July amid reports of rocky marriage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated the Fourth of July separately amid rumours of a rocky marriage. The duo was surrounded by their friends and family for the special occasion. However, the two celebrated it away from each other with Lopez in Hamptons, New York to enjoy the coastal view. Meanwhile, Affleck celebrated Independence Day in Los Angeles with his three children. Celebrations in two different places add to the duo’s long time apart from each other this summer. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate Fourth of July, separately.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate the Fourth of July separately

Jennifer went on a shopping spree on Friday, July 5 after her celebrations in Bridgehampton alongside her manager Benny Medina, as reported by People magazine. A source close to Lopez informed that the On The Floor singer celebrated teh national holiday “with family and friends" and "always enjoys" the local coastal view. The source added that she “seemed fine” during the vacation. A few days ago, Jlo was spotted donning her wedding band again along with Ben Affleck.

Meanwhile, Affleck was on the opposite coastal side, Los Angeles, where he visited his office and spent time with his three children. The Batman star was also spotted enjoying lunch at the Baltaire Restaurant. He recently wrapped up the shooting schedule in LA for his upcoming film The Accountant 2, a sequel to his 2016 film.

As for Lopez, who was last seen in the Coach campaign informed that her production team is in talks with Netflix for a series adaptation of Emily Henry’s booktok approved novel, Happy Place. The singer also made headlines for her recent trip to southern Italy, Europe and the Christian Dior Haute Couture fall/winter 2024-2025 show in Paris from the front seat.

Jennifer and Ben to spend this summer separately

According to People magazine, the Hollywood couple is concentrating on their individual lives this summer, away from each other. A source close to Lopez informed that the couple do not have “any summer plans together” this time. It was also reported that Affleck had moved his stuff out of their Beverly Hills Mansion right around the time when the Ain’t Your Mama singer was on her Europe trip.

The two tied their wedding knot in July 2022 in a celebration in Las Vegas. While Lopez is a mother to her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, Affleck had three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.