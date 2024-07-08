Three deans at Columbia University ousted amid ‘Textgate’ scandal

Three Columbia University administrators have been removed from their positions following the revelation of text messages that allegedly included antisemitic tropes during a forum on Jewish issues in May. Columbia University said it has placed three administrators on leave while it investigates allegations that they exchanged unprofessional text messages while attending a panel discussion about antisemitism on campus. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)(AP)

According to a letter sent by Columbia officials to the university community on Monday, these administrators remain employed by the university but are on indefinite leave and will not return to their previous roles.

University officials face backlash for ‘unacceptable and deeply upsetting’ comments

Nemat Shafik, the president of Columbia University, condemned the sentiments expressed in the text messages as “unacceptable and deeply upsetting.” She stated that they showed a lack of seriousness about the concerns and experiences of the Jewish community and emphasized that the messages were "antithetical to our university’s values and standards."

The incident gained attention after a conservative website published photos of the text messages about a month ago. This came amid ongoing unrest at Columbia over the war in Gaza, with pro-Palestinian demonstrations leading to arrests and the cancellation of the university’s main commencement ceremony due to security concerns.

ALSO READ| Three Columbia University deans placed on leave over disparaging texts amid antisemitism panel

The administrators involved are Cristen Kromm, formerly the dean of undergraduate student life; Matthew Patashnick, formerly the associate dean for student and family support; and Susan Chang-Kim, formerly the vice dean and chief administrative officer. They have not responded to requests for comment.

Josef Sorett, the dean of Columbia College, also participated in the text exchange but will remain in his position. University Provost Angela V. Olinto stated, “Dean Sorett and I will work together to mend relationships, repair trust, and rebuild accountability.” Dr. Sorett acknowledged in a letter to the Columbia community that the texts suggested a dismissiveness regarding the impact of rising antisemitism and commitment to higher standards of professionalism.

Columbia University announces anti-discrimination training amid 'Textgate' fallout

Columbia University announced mandatory anti-discrimination training, including a focus on antisemitism, for all students, faculty, and staff starting this fall. This measure is part of the fallout from the incident, which some alumni have dubbed “Textgate.”

The controversy originated from a panel discussion titled “Jewish Life on Campus: Past, Present and Future,” held on May 31 during Columbia's reunion weekend.

In response to a panelist’s comments, Dr. Patashnick texted, "Huge fundraising potential," while Ms. Kromm sent vomit emojis. Dr. Sorett replied “LMAO” to a snarky remark by Ms. Chang-Kim about Mr. Cohen.

ALSO READ| CDC warns new Covid variant KP.3 will ‘continue increasing’ in US; Check symptoms

The panel included Brian Cohen, the executive director of Columbia/Barnard Hillel, and David Schizer, the former dean of the law school and chair of the university’s antisemitism task force. The administrators were in the audience, and their text messages were photographed by a person sitting behind Ms. Chang-Kim. The Washington Free Beacon, a conservative website, later published these images.