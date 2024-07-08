CDC warns new Covid variant KP.3 will ‘continue increasing’ in US; Check symptoms

The New COVID variant—KP.3 is sweeping across the United States. It accounted for 36.9% of positive infections between June 23 and July 6, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). KP.3 is a similar strain to JN.1 and “FLiRT” variants KP.1.1 and KP.2. Here's all you need to know as the cases “continue increasing” across the country: New Covid variant KP.3 is sweeping across the US; here's what to know(Representational Image)

What are the symptoms of KP.3?

The CDC has not specified any symptoms that are exclusive to the KP.3 variant. However, those affected by it suffer symptoms similar to the JN.1 variant, according to Rosa Norman, a spokesperson for the agency.

These include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhoea.

CDC notes that those who experience more severe symptoms like breathing issues, chest pain, confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, and pale, grey or blue-coloured skin, lips, or nail beds should seek immediate medical attention.

How quickly is COVID variant KP.3 rising in US?

Norman told USA Today, “Estimates predict that KP.3 is the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant, making up 31.2 to 43% of viruses nationally. KP.3 is projected to continue increasing as proportions of the variants that cause COVID-19.” “KP.3 evolved from JN.1, which was the major viral lineage circulating since December 2023.”

Which US states have the worst COVID cases?

Based on the CDC's data, the five US states which had the biggest increase of 4.7% positive COVID cases from June 29 to July 5 were—Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.