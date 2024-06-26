These five US states are suing Pfizer over COVID-19 vaccine safety, Robert F Kennedy Jr backs it

Earlier this month Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach sued pharma giant Pfizer alleging, “Pfizer misled the public that it had a ‘safe and effective’ COVID-19 vaccine.” Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during the Libertarian National Convention at the Washington Hilton in Washington, May 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(AP)

Now, another four US states are joining the alliance to rub the lawsuit on Pfizer's face.

Following the Consumer Protection Act drama, Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took X (formerly Twitter) to slam Pfizer as the state seeking “civil monetary penalties, damages, and injunctive relief from misleading and deceptive statements made in marketing its COVID-19 vaccine.”

RFK Jr. wrote in his post, “Five states — Texas, Utah, Kansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana — suing Pfizer for knowing and concealing the vaccine causing myocarditis, pericarditis, failed pregnancies and deaths. That’s 10% of US states.”

“The tide is turning.”

ALSO READ| Robert F Kennedy Jr hails Julian Assange's release, calls him a ‘generational hero’

Pfizer ‘concealed’ COVID-19 vaccine risks for pregnant women

Kobach alleged that the pharmaceutical giant concealed and omitted information about the COVID-19 vaccine, which is “most egregious” in terms of its safety for pregnant individuals with heart conditions, its efficacy against variants, and its ability to prevent transmission.

He said in the lawsuit, “Pfizer marketed its vaccine as safe for pregnant women.”

“However, in February of 2021 (they) possessed reports of 458 pregnant women who received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy. More than half of the pregnant women reported an adverse event, and more than 10% reported a miscarriage.”

However, a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in April 2021 presented preliminary results that did not point towards any safety issues regarding pregnant persons receiving the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, stating that observed miscarriages are not a usual attribute and most likely not a result of the vaccine.

Kobach added that Pfizer advertised the Comirnaty vaccine as not possibly toxic for heart issues such as myocarditis and pericarditis.

ALSO READ| US Representative Lauren Boebert survives scandal and wins Colorado even after switching districts

“Pfizer urged Americans to get vaccinated in order to protect their loved ones, clearly indicating a claim that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination stopped transmission,” he said.

Regarding the claim that the vaccine led to severe myocarditis, he quoted a question that was asked to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla in January 2023: If they saw any evidence that the Pfizer vaccine indeed caused myocarditis, the answer was no, “although we have distributed billions of doses.”