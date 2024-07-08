Biden asserts he is ‘firmly committed’ to the race in a scathing letter to Democrats

Joe Biden is “firmly committed” to the 2024 race in a bid to seek reelection. The US President made his decision clear in a letter addressed to congressional Democrats on Monday. This comes amid the recent calls from his supporters to step down. US President Joe Biden arrives to speak to supporters and volunteers during a campaign stop at a Biden-Harris campaign election office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on July 7, 2024.(Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

Biden assures he will stay on the ballot

The members of the Democratic party started losing faith in Biden's candidacy following his shaky performance in the CNN debate against Donald Trump. As more of his supporters came forward with their fears, Biden assured lawmakers of his firm decision to stay on the ballot.

“I want you to know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump,” Biden wrote in the letter released by his campaign.

The 81-year-old admitted that he's aware of the doubts regarding his age, saying, “I have heard the concerns that people have—their good faith fears and worries about what is at stake in this selection. I am not blind to them.”

“I can respond to all this by saying clearly and unequivocally: I wouldn’t be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024,” he added.

A recent report by the New York Times revealed that a senior White House official advised Biden against seeking reelection. The unnamed official has known Biden since the Obama administration and has worked alongside him on multiple campaigns.

Biden went on to express his duty to the voters in the letter, saying, “I feel a deep obligation to the faith and the trust the voters of the Democratic Party have placed in me to run this year. It was their decision to make. Not the press, not the pundits, not the big donors, not any selected group of individuals, no matter how well intentioned.”