Donald Trump urges Joe Biden to ‘ignore his many critics and move forward’ in sarcasm-filled post

Donald Trump has urged Joe Biden to ignore calls for him to drop out of the race in a Truth Social post filled with sarcasm. Following Biden’s disastrous debate performance, the president has been facing growing calls to step aside for the greater good. Donald Trump urges Joe Biden to ‘ignore his many critics and move forward’ in sarcastic post(AP)

In his post, Trump said that Biden “should ignore his many critics and move forward, with alacrity and strength, with his powerful and far reaching campaign.” “He should be sharp, precise, and energetic, just like he was in The Debate, in selling his policies …” Trump continued, and then blasted some of the president’s policies, such as “open borders,” “uncontrollable inflation” and “subservience to China.”

“Yes, Sleepy Joe should continue his campaign of American Destruction and, MAKE CHINA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote.

When Joe Biden admitted he almost ‘fell asleep’ during the debate

The debate was Biden’s opportunity to prove that he is fit for office, but his performance left Democrats alarmed. At various moments during the presidential debate, Biden misspoke, stared blankly and froze. In fact, he claimed days after the debate that he was so exhausted after foreign travel that he almost “fell asleep” on stage while debating.

“I decided to travel around the world a couple of times… shortly before the debate,” Biden told Democratic donors in McLean, Virginia, according to New York Post. “It wasn’t very smart [to be] traveling around the world a couple times.”

“I didn’t listen to my staff… and then I almost fell asleep on stage,” he added. However, notably, Biden got 13 days to rest after his most recent foreign trip before the debate, including a full week at Camp David.

Days before the debate, Trump demanded that Biden undergo a drug test before the performance. “DRUG TEST FOR CROOKED JOE BIDEN??? I WOULD, ALSO, IMMEDIATELY AGREE TO ONE!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social at the time.