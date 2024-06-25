Donald Trump demands Joe Biden undergo ‘drug test’ before debate, says ‘I would…’

Donald Trump has demanded that Joe Biden undergo a drug test before the presidential debate on Thursday, June 27. This comes days after he predicted Biden would be “jacked up” on the stage. Donald Trump demands Joe Biden undergo ‘drug test’ before debate (AP Photo)

“DRUG TEST FOR CROOKED JOE BIDEN??? I WOULD, ALSO, IMMEDIATELY AGREE TO ONE!!!” the former president wrote on Truth Social. Trump and his allies have often suggested that the president will be medicated during the event in Atlanta, Georgia.

(@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social)

“There is no universe in which [Biden’s] not being medicated before the debate. If he wants to dispel that, he should offer to take a drug test, but we all know he won’t do that,” a Trump ally told New York Post.

“I think it’s a fair question worth asking,” said campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt. “If Biden wants to prove otherwise, why didn’t he commit to a drug test?”

‘Crooked Joe has gone to a log cabin to ‘study’’

Trump told Republicans back in May during a GOP dinner in Minnesota that he would “demand a drug test” ahead of the debate as the president was “as high as a kite” during his State of the Union address in March.

At Trump’s latest rally in Philadelphia, he said he believes Biden might get a pharmacological boost. Referring to the Camp David stay, Trump told supporters, “Right now, Crooked Joe has gone to a log cabin to ‘study’.”

“He’s sleeping now, because they want to get him good and strong. So a little before debate time, he gets a shot in the ass,” Trump added. “He’ll come out all jacked up, right?”

Meanwhile, campaign co-chair Mitch Landrieu said that Trump was simply talking “trash.” “Trump’s going to talk trash like that all the time because that’s what he does,” Landrieu said. “The other day, you may remember, he was trying to question our president’s mental acuity, and he could not remember the name of his own doctor, so tell President Trump bring whatever he’s got — President Biden will be standing there ready for him.”