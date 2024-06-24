CNN anchor blasted for suddenly cutting Trump campaign spokeswoman off air mid-interview: ‘Completely unprofessional’

Donald Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt was abruptly cut from the air by CNN on Monday morning, June 24, drawing criticism. This comes just days before the first presidential debate is scheduled to be hosted by the channel. CNN anchor blasted for suddenly cutting Trump campaign spokeswoman off air mid-interview (Photographer: Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg, kasie/Instagram)

After Leavitt began trying to talk about CNN host Jake Tapper, anchor Kasie Hunt suddenly interrupted her and pulled the plug mid-interview. “Ma’am, we’re going to stop right there if you’re going to keep attacking my colleagues,” Hunt said. “I would like to talk about Joe Biden and Donald Trump, who you work for.”

Hunt drowned Leavitt out repeatedly when the latter tried to speak, saying she was “stating facts.”

“I’m sorry guys … Karoline thank you very much for your time. You’re welcome to come back at anytime,” Hunt suddenly said. “She is welcome to come back and speak about Donald Trump. Donald Trump will have equal time to Joe Biden when they both join us … later this week in Atlanta for this debate.”

Hunt later defended her move in a post on X, saying, “You come on my show, you respect my colleagues. Period. I don’t care what side of the aisle you stand on, as my track record clearly shows.”

‘You are completely unprofessional and you should resign’

However, despite her clarification, Hunt was blasted on X for the decision. “Kasie, truth hurt...? LOL, cry more!” one user commented on her post. ““Agree with me or I’ll be mad.” Lol,” one user said, while another wrote, “Nobody just comes on your show. They are invited by producers. Perhaps maybe YOU should start showing respect for your guests. She said nothing that, in a normal world, would be met with your ridiculous outburst. You owe her an apology.”

One user wrote, “All she did was point out your co-worker constantly compared Trump to Hitler. I don’t think that’s an attack, and most of your viewers have been conditioned to believe that comparison, so I don’t think they would see it as an attack either.” “You are completely unprofessional and you should resign, Karen,” one said, while another wrote, “How was she disrespectful? Looks like you were scared and ran away.”