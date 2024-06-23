Donald Trump's touching gesture towards young supporter sporting his iconic wig goes viral: Watch

On Saturday, former US President Donald Trump visited Philadelphia to address his supporters at the Liacouras Centre at the Temple University. Before the scheduled event, Trump made an impromptu campaign stop at Tony and Nick’s Steaks in the city. A young fan of the former President got teary-eyed when he met his idol at the eatery. A viral video that surfaced on the Internet saw the boy was even dressed like Trump when he met him. Former US President Donald Trump interacted with a young supporter in Philadelphia. Samuel Corum/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Viral video shows Trump’s kind gesture towards young supporter

In the viral video, the young supporter was dressed like Trump in a blue coloured suit and white shirt paired with the classic red tie. The boy was also seen donning the Donald Trump wig. Trump met the young supporter looking just like him at the eatery. In a kind gesture, Trump pulled out a $20 bill and signed it for the young boy. The 78-year-old told the crowd, “I like that kid!” and then addressed the little boy, “If your parents don’t want you, I’ll take you”.

The boy was touched and got emotional on receiving the former president’s autograph. The video was shared by Trump’s Deputy Director of Communications, Margo Martin and it quickly gained momentum on the Internet.

Netizens react to the viral video of Trump

The video shared by Martin on the micro-blogging site, X spread like wildfire on the internet. This brief interaction between Trump and his young supporter elicited reactions from the netizens.

A user of X replied to the video shared and wrote, “What an amazing moment for this young man!" A second user wrote, “He will never forget this day”.

Also Read: Trump blasts Biden over ‘bloodshed and crime’ at Philadelphia rally: ‘Unsafest border in the history of the world’

A third user wrote, “How sweet. Complimenting and encouraging the nice young man. He’ll remember for rest his life”.

A user wrote, “So sweet!!! Those tears of joy will never be forgotten”, while another wrote, “What an unforgettable moment for this young man”.

Another user of the platform wrote, “This kid has a memory of a lifetime!!” A user wrote, “Omg I just zoomed in and saw the little boy was crying happy tears, so adorable and a memory to last forever”.