Trump blasts Biden over ‘bloodshed and crime’ at Philadelphia rally: ‘Unsafest border in the history of the world’

Donald Trump attacked Joe Biden on Saturday night, June 22, as he rallied on the Temple University campus in Philadelphia. Trump blasted the president for various issues, including inflation and migrants.

“Less than four years ago, we were a great nation,” the former president told a crowd at Liacouras Center. “And we will soon be a great nation again.”

Trump went on to rip Biden for the ongoing US-Mexico border crisis, which has led to a massive number of illegal border crossings in recent years. The former president promised that he would take strong executive action on the crisis, including a remarkable deportation effort.

‘Now we have the unsafest border in the history of the world’

“Under Crooked Joe, the City of Brotherly Love is being ravaged by bloodshed and crime,” Trump said, drawing a connection between violence and theft in Philadelphia, and illegal immigration. He dubbed the issue “Biden migrant crime.”

“We had the safest border in the history of our country. Now we have the unsafest border in the history of the world,” he said.

During his speech, Trump referred to Biden as “Crooked Joe” and “Sleepy Joe,” and even asked the crowd which name they thought is better. He also promised to fix economic problems in the US, claiming inflation was “practically nothing” when he left office back in January 2021.

“Inflation is a country-buster,” Trump said. “On Day 1 of my [new] administration, we will throw out Bidenomics and replace it with MAGAnomincs!”

Trump also spoke of other ideas, like returning Department of Education authority to the states and eliminating tax on tipped income. He also floated the idea of constructing an Israeli-inspired “Iron Dome” defence system for America. He was greeted with a huge round of applause as he called for cutting all federal funding for schools pushing COVID-era mandates or “transgender insanity.”