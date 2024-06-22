Internet mocks Donald Trump for looking ‘high as a kite’ in a Truth Social video

Former US President Donald Trump recently faced mockery on social media after posting a video on Truth Social where he appeared visibly tired and struggled to keep his eyes open while flying on his private plane. Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during his campaign event, in Racine, Wisconsin, U.S. June 18, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo(REUTERS)

The clip shows Trump with a noticeably swollen face and tired eyes as he spoke to his supporters: “I'm going to Cleveland, it looks like we're doing great in Ohio. We're doing great in just about every state we're in.”

“Every poll number that's coming in is looking good, we're leading just about every poll on a national basis — on a swing state basis — and I'm looking forward to Thursday night.”

Trump is ‘so high tonight he can’t even open his eyes’

The video quickly drew attention, especially from vocal Trump critic and Editor-in-Chief of Meidas Touch, Ron Filipkowski, who shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Dude’s so high tonight he can’t even open his eyes.” And with that, a wave of comments flooded the post that mocked the former president, with many suggesting he appeared “high as a kite.”

One user commented, “He’s top up, that Adderall does wonders for being high if you don’t need it. The more you take the more you want, it’s very addicting.”

“Joe Biden needs to immediately agree to drug testing & force Trump's hand. Trump makes Hunter look like a recreational user,” another suggested.

“Probably getting ready to claim pink eye to back out of the debate,” another once mocked.

One witty user piped in saying, “That Fox News poll really drove him into snorting more than BC powder.”

This comes amidst ongoing tensions between Trump and Biden, particularly regarding allegations of drug use. Trump has recently demanded that Joe Biden undergo a drug test prior to their upcoming debates in June and September.

Trump accused Biden of being under the influence during his State of the Union speech in March. “I don't know what he's using, but that was not ... hey, he was higher than a kite, and by the way, it was the worst address I've ever seen,” Trump told Newsmax.

He also alluded to an incident where cocaine was discovered by the Secret Service at the White House last summer. “I think what happened, you know, that white stuff, that they happened to find, which happened to be cocaine at the White House, I don't know, I think something is going on there,” Trump claimed.