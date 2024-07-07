Biden faces calls to step aside as more Democrats lose faith in his candidacy: Report

Joe Biden is actively trying to reverse the damage his candidacy sustained after the CNN debate debacle. The 81-year-old is facing new calls to step aside as more supporters are losing their faith in him. After his shaky performance sent Democrats into a panic mode, Biden sat down for an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos. During the 22-minute chat, the President blamed his poor debate on a “really bad cold.” More Democrats are losing faith in Joe Biden's candidacy, calling him to step aside(AP)

Dems lose faith in Biden amid growing concerns about his candidacy

According to a New York Times report, several Democrats have admitted to losing faith in Biden's candidacy, calling it “unsustainable.” Representative Scott Peters, Democrat of California, said, “I have less and less confidence in this campaign’s ability to win this race. If we know we’re going to lose, we would be foolish not to look at another course.”

Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig shared similar fears, urging the President to quit the race. “I do not believe that the president can effectively campaign and win against Donald Trump,” she said, per the outlet.

Just hours after the first presidential debate was broadcast, speculations about Democrats considering dumping Biden from the ballot started making rounds on the internet. Republicans, including Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy, flooded social media with claims about Biden's impending dropout from the 2024 Presidential race.

The NYT report further added that a senior White House official who has known Biden since the Obama administration said in an interview Saturday that the President “shout not seek reelection.” The unnamed official worked with him throughout his presidency, vice presidency, and the 2020 campaign.

Republican and former lieutenant governor of Georgia, Geoff Duncan, who campaigned for Biden the day before his CNN appearance against Trump, said that the debate was a “huge eye-opener” for him about the President's “physical and mental well-being.”

“It will take a significant amount of counterevidence to unwind what I saw and heard during that debate. That seems like an unlikely scenario at this point,” Duncan added on Friday, per the outlet.