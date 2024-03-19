Trump sues ABC News, host George Stephanopoulos over controversial interview with Nancy Mace
Mar 19, 2024 08:06 PM IST
Trump has filed a defamation lawsuit against ABC News and George Stephanopoulos, alleging that the host made disparaging remarks during an interview with Mace.
Former US President Donald Trump has filed a defamation lawsuit against ABC News and George Stephanopoulos, alleging that the host made disparaging remarks during an interview with Rep. Nancy Mace.
The 20-page lawsuit, filed in US District Court in Miami, claims that host Stephanopoulos defamed Trump while interviewing Mace on This Week. He asked Mace how she could support Trump after a jury found him accountable for "sexual abuse" in the case of writer E. Jean Carroll.
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
This is a developing story
Share this article