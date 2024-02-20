‘We are watching’: E. Jean Carroll threatens to sue Trump for third time over repeated attacks

Days after Donald Trump was ordered to pay another $83.3 million to E Jean Carroll in defamation case, the columnist's attorney has now hinted that she may sue the ex-US president for the third time as he continues to openly target her client. Columnist E Jean Carroll (L). Ex-US President Donald Trump.(AFP)

Shawn Crowley, Carroll's attorney, spoke on MSNBC's 'Inside With Jen Psaki' on Monday night. She reacted to Trump telling supporters at a Michigan rally last week that he had done nothing wrong to Carroll, whom the frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination claimed he did not know, and that lawsuits against him were "unfair."

"A woman, I'm saying, 'Who the hell is she? Who is the woman?' It's so unfair what's happening in our country," Trump said while referring to Carroll. "Our court system is a mess. What's happening in our country, they have to straighten it out."

‘We are watching and listening’: Carroll's lawyer on Trump's recent remarks

When asked if Trump's remarks could trigger a third lawsuit, Crowley stated that “we are watching and listening”.

“What he said was absolutely a lie. Two unanimous federal juries have found that not only did Trump know who E. Jean was, he sexually assaulted her and lied about it repeatedly. Everything he said about her over the last five years has been a lie and has been defamatory,” she said.

“We had really hoped that, as the jury found, that $83 million dollars would maybe be enough to convince him to keep E. Jean Carroll's name out of his mouth, apparently he showed us this weekend that he really cannot control himself and that maybe it wasn't but we will see what happens as this continues to play out.”

Carroll responds to Trump's post-trial behavior

Earlier in January, Carroll too hinted that she may sue Trump again. On being asked about Trump's post-trial behavior by MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, Carroll said he has been posting links to stories that condemned the journalist.

To this, Maddow asked, “If it came to it, if your lawyers told you there was another case and you should go back and get more money out of him would you do it?” "Absolutely," Carroll responded.

In January, a New York City jury ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million in damages to a former Elle columnist for claims made in 2019. He claimed she lied about charges that he sexually abused her inside a Manhattan department store changing room in the 1990s. The total amount to be paid comprises $7.3 million in compensatory damages, $11 million in reputational repair, and $65 million in punitive penalties. He has continually denied any misconduct and stated that he will appeal the verdict.

In another civil defamation hearing in May, Trump was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in damages for denying her accusations in 2022.