Donald Trump's New York City fraud trial: Here are five key moments from the courtroom drama

The former president, Donald Trump’s “art of the deal”, was exposed as a fraud in a New York court over the last three months. Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)

On Friday, he was fined $354.9m and banned from leading any New York company or organization for three years. The trial was a serious matter. He was charged with lying about his wealth on official papers.

The case relied on the documents, so there was no jury. Only Judge Arthur Engoron decided the outcome.

But the former president made the trial a show that looked like a mix of a political rally and a reality TV show.

Over 44 days in court, 40 witnesses testified. From his three grown-up children to his own testimony, these are five key moments from his fraud trial.

1. Pre-trial judgements: Before the trial began, Engoron ruled that Trump had committed fraud based on documents. He revoked Trump’s licenses and banned him from doing business in New York. Trump appealed the ruling.

The summary judgment was a big win for the attorney general and a challenge for Trump’s team. Engoron had rejected many of their arguments, like the “worthless clause”.

Trump claimed that the government documents were not verified and “worthless”. He had a note about the clause with him.

“If you want to know about the disclaimer clause, read my opinion again – or for the first time, perhaps,” Engoron said.

The trial was mainly about the fine Trump had to pay.

2. Gag order against Trump: Engoron ruled Trump had committed fraud before the trial. Trump called him “deranged” on social media.

Trump also insulted Engoron’s law clerk, calling her “Schumer’s girlfriend”. Engoron issued a gag order to stop Trump from talking about his staff.

Trump broke the gag order when he said:,“This judge is a very partisan judge with a person who is very partisan sitting alongside him, perhaps even much more partisan than he is.” Engoron fined him $10,000 and said: “I am very protective of my staff, as I should be. We all know that we are in an overheated environment. I don’t want anyone to be killed.”

Trump’s appeal of the gag order failed. Engoron faced death threats and a bomb scare.

3. Cohen was not important for the case: Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, wore jeans as he faced his ex-boss in court. He called it “a heck of a reunion”.

Cohen went to jail for three years for lying to Congress and working for Trump. Trump’s lawyers said he was not a trustworthy witness.

But Engoron said Cohen was not important for the case.

“There’s enough evidence in this case to fill this courtroom,” Engoron said.

Two lawyers from Trump’s next trial, Necheles and Hoffinger, watched Cohen testify. He was involved in paying off Stormy Daniels. The lawyers reminded everyone that Trump had more legal troubles ahead.

4. Family drama continues: Trump’s adult children testified for two weeks.

Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump – Trump Organization executives – faced questions about the financial statements. They often said “I don’t recall”.

Donald Trump Jr said he left the statements to his accountants, even though he signed them.

Eric Trump was grilled for his role in the Seven Springs property. The Trumps bought it to build a golf course or luxury homes, but locals stopped them. The Trumps still valued it as if they could build on it. Eric Trump said he did not remember giving information for the statements.

“That’s not the focus of my day. I focus on construction, I don’t focus on appraisals,” Eric Trump said.

5. Trump's testimony: Trump ranted at the judge and the attorney general, pleasing his fans but losing credibility.

“We have a hostile judge, and it’s sad,” Trump said. “The fraud is on behalf of the court.”

Engoron warned Trump’s lawyers to control him.

“I beseech you to control him or I will,” Engoron said.

Trump talked vaguely and oddly about his properties. He said about his Scottish golf club: “At some point, at a very old age, I’ll do the most beautiful thing you’ll ever see.”

Trump cared more about the cameras outside than the trial.