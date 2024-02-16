UK's David Cameron draws ire from Marjorie Taylor Greene for equating Republicans to Hitler

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron received a furious response from US Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene after drawing parallels to German dictator Adolf Hitler's appeasement when lobbying Congress to accept a multibillion-dollar aid package for Ukraine. U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) (REUTERS)

On Tuesday, Cameron directly urged American politicians to pass a $95.3 billion bill in funding for Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia.

The bill, which has been passed through the Senate, faces a deeply uncertain future in the House of Representatives, where Republicans along with ex-US President Donald Trump oppose the legislation.

While speaking to Sky News correspondent James Matthews, Trump loyalist claimed the UK Foreign Secretary should "worry about his own country" rather than intervening in the multibillion-dollar foreign aid plan being pushed through Congress.

She characterised Cameron’s remarks as likening her “to an appeaser to Hitler in not voting for funding to Ukraine.”

“Are you an appeaser for Putin?” Matthews asked. “I really don’t care what David Cameron has to say,” she responded. “And number two, he was calling us Hitler and calling us horrible names and that is extremely rude and he needs to stop making that association."

“I think that’s rude name-calling and I don’t appreciate that type of language. David Cameron needs to worry about his own country and frankly he can kiss my a**," she concluded.

Cameron urges US Congress to support Ukraine funding package

In an opinion piece for The Hill on Wednesday, Cameron encouraged US Congress to increase funding for war-torn Ukraine.

“I believe our joint history shows the folly of giving in to tyrants in Europe who believe in redrawing boundaries by force," he said.

“I do not want us to show the weakness displayed against Hitler in the 1930s. He came back for more, costing us far more lives to stop his aggression.”

During his visit to Washington DC in December 2023, Cameron made a similar intervention, when he warned that blocking aid package for Ukraine would be "Christmas present" for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Cameron denied "interfering" in US politics, saying he came "as a friend of America" to suggest that voting on the money is "the right thing to do."

The financial assistance package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan has passed through the Senate 70-29, despite a number of Republicans who rejected $60 billion for Kyiv, claiming that the United States should first address its own issues before sending more aid to other countries..