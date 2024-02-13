Elon Musk questions US aid to Ukraine, says ‘no chance’ that Putin could lose the war

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has issued a fresh warning against continuing US aid to Ukraine, claiming “there is no way in hell” that Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to lose the war. Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Musk made these remarks in a Spaces session on X (formerly Twitter) hosted by venture capitalist David Sacks. Senators Ron Johnson, Mike Lee, J.D. Vance and failed presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy joined the SpaceX CEO over discussion on the Ukraine funding bill.

Their examination of US assistance to Ukraine coincides with the Senate's Democratic-led setup for the ultimate approval of a $95.34 billion aid package for Taiwan, Israel, and Ukraine, amidst mounting skepticism regarding the legislation's prospects in the House of Representatives, which is controlled by Republicans.

Musk questions Ukraine aid, says Putin under pressure to see the fight through

During the discussion, tech mogul Musk said that he hoped US citizens would get in touch with their legislators on the Ukraine bill. “This spending does not help Ukraine. Prolonging the war does not help Ukraine.”

Musk has previously voiced similar opinions on X, casting doubt on Ukraine's ability to prevail in the conflict and taking a jibe at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's demand for more assistance.

Musk claimed that Putin was under pressure to finish the battle. “If he were to back off, he would be assassinated,” the billionaire declared. “For those who want regime change in Russia, they should think about who is the person that could take out Putin, and is that person likely to be a peacenik? Probably not.”

He warned that the person to “take out Putin” is likely to be “more hardcore than Putin”.

Raising his voice against the additional funding for Ukraine, Senator Johnson said: “We all have to understand that Vladimir Putin will not lose this war. Losing to Vladimir Putin is existential to Vladimir Putin.”

Musk acknowledged to the senators that he occasionally gets accused of being a supporter of Putin, but he called that charge "absurd." According to him, his firms "have probably done more than anything to undermine Russia."

He mentioned that SpaceX was pulling business away from Russia's space launch industry and that SpaceX was supplying Starlink internet access to Ukraine, which has been essential to the country's communications since the Russian invasion.

Musk believes it's insane to think that the next US president will continue Washington's assistance to Ukraine.

"This is insane," Musk retweeted a statement made by US Senator James David Vance, a Republican from Ohio.

Meanwhile, former prime time Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who recently interviewed Putin, posted a video of his show and wrote: “The Ukrainian government canceled elections and killed an American journalist. Congress is about to send them another $60 billion. J.D. Vance is trying to stop it.”

Musk retweeted Carlson's post, stating that “this demands closer scrutiny”.

US Senate passes 95.3 billion Ukraine, Israel aid bill

In an early Tuesday morning vote, the US Senate approved a $95.3 billion foreign aid measure that includes assistance for Israel and war-torn Ukraine.

Among other priorities, the foreign aid package contains billions of dollars for security aid for Israel, humanitarian help for civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, and Ukraine, and support for Kyiv.

The legislation will now be submitted to the House of Representatives, which is controlled by Republicans, where there is little possibility that it would pass into law. US Speaker Mike Johnson has condemned the bill.