‘Similarly challenged’: Jon Stewart tears into Trump and Biden in ‘Daily Show’ return; Elon Musk reacts

Jon Stewart, who returned to host 'The Daily Show' after nine years on Monday, wasted no time in roasting US President Joe Biden and his rival Donald Trump, pointing out that both 2024 presidential candidates seemed to be having age-related problems. Jon Stewart returns to the 'Daily Show'(THE DAILY SHOW)

Announcing “Indecision 2024: Electile Dysfunction,” the 61-year-old comedian slammed Biden for his reaction to the special counsel Robert Hur's report on classified materials, which highlighted the incumbent president's advanced age and cognitive abilities.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Stewart then ridiculed Trump’s immunity claims, asserting he returned as host because he had “committed a lot of crimes” and “talk show hosts are granted immunity, so…. It doesn’t make a lot of sense, but take it up with the founders.”

“This guy couldn’t remember stuff during his deposition. Do you understand what that means? He had no ability to recall very basic things under questioning,” Stewart said as footage of Trump and his family members failing to “recall simple facts” during their own depositions was cut in.

The comedian also chastised Biden over his gaffes at a White House Press conference on Friday and his TikTok video in which the POTUS talked about chocolate chip cookies, prompting Stewart to ask: “How do you go on TikTok and end up looking older?”

Also Read: Joe Biden trolled for ‘looking lost’ on stage with King of Jordan: ‘The world is laughing at US’

Similarities and dissimilarities between Biden & Trump

Clips of Trump's odd tirades from a few of his rallies were also included in the monologue. Stewart claimed that while “Biden has lost a step…Trump regularly says things at rallies that would warrant a wellness check.”

He acknowledged that Biden isn't Trump, stating that as “he hasn’t been indicted as many times, hasn’t had as many fraudulent businesses, or been convicted in a civil trial for sexual assault, or been ordered to pay defamation charges.”

Highlighting the similarities between the 81-year-old Biden and the 77-year-old Trump, Stewart said: "We have two candidates who are chronologically outside the norm of anyone who has run for the presidency in this country, in the history of this country."

“They are the oldest people ever to run for president — breaking by only four years the record that they set the last time they ran!” he exclaimed.

Also Read: Why is ageing an issue in Joe Biden's and Donald Trump's presidential campaigns?

Elon Musk reacts as Stewart rips Biden for calling Israel's action in Gaza 'over the top'

The comic further argued that the high stakes in the 2024 presidential race do not mean Biden should face less opposition. “The barbarians are at the gate, you want Conan…not chocolate chip cookie guy.”

“We’re not suggesting neither man is vibrant, productive or even capable. But they’re both stretching the limits of being able to handle the toughest job in the world."

Stewart attacked Biden during his monologue for calling Israel's military action in Gaza "over the top," comparing his representation of "Israel's incessant bombing of civilians" to "my mother talks about the Super Bowl halftime show."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted in response to a snippet of the show, expressing his admiration for Stewart's monologue. "Balance and humor return!" he wrote.

During his show, Stewart also talked about the Super Bowl, and took a swipe at right-wing conspiracy theories regarding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

According to an ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted after the release of Hur report, 86% of Americans currently think that Biden is "too old" to be president. 62 percent of respondents have similar views about Trump who is expected to face Biden again in November.