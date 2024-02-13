Joe Biden trolled for ‘looking lost’ on stage with King of Jordan: ‘The world is laughing at US’

Amid concerns over his cognitive abilities and advancing age, US President Joe Biden appeared confused while sharing the stage with the King of Jordan, Abdullah II. King Abdullah II of Jordan walks to the lectern to speak after meeting with US President Joe Biden in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 12, 2024. (AFP)

"Your majesty, over to you," said the 81-year-old Biden ahead of the Royal's speech on Tuesday.

Biden paced around behind Abdullah and the podium as the Jordanian King was ready to speak. He then started looking for a mark on the floor to know the right place to stand.

The US President wavered between two locations before deciding to proceed to Abdullah's left and in front of the Jordanian flag.

The monarch seemed to be confused by Biden's uncertainty as he glanced over his left shoulder at one point, intending to see the US President but he wasn't there.

Biden responded, "I switched sides on you," and then he stepped to the left of the now-smiling king.

Critics slam Biden for latest gaffe with Jordanian King

Republicans immediately used the video to question Biden's cognitive abilities. One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Biden got lost on stage again at the press conference with the King of Jordan."

RNC Research, an X account handled by the Republican National Committee, shared the video with the description, "BIDEN: What am I doing? “Where am I going?”

Former Trump administration official and son of ex-mayor of New York City Andrew Giuliani shared bizarre footage on X and said, "The world is laughing at US."

Melik Abdul, a political strategist and radio personality, mockingly said onX, “Don’t judge his mental acuity. Judge him by his ability to get things done, like stand where the tape is and do so on the appropriate side of your invited guest.”

Recently, Special Counsel Robert Hur, who was appointed to launch an investigation into the US President's handling of classified documents, called Biden an "elderly man with a poor memory" in his report.

The report highlights that Biden, during interviews with the Special Counsel, "did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended," and that "he did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died."

Over the past year, public surveys have regularly demonstrated that a sizable majority of people have reservations about Biden's mental health as a candidate for the presidential office.

According to an ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted after the release of Hur report, 86% of Americans currently think that Biden is "too old" to be president. 62percent of respondents have similar views about former President Donald Trump, 77, who is expected to face Biden again in November.