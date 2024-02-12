Is Kamala Harris ‘ready to serve’ as president amid worries over Biden's age? US VP reacts

Amid concerns around US President Joe Biden's age and cognitive abilities to continue the second term in the White House, Vice President Kamala Harris asserted that she “is ready" for the presidency. U.S. President Joe Biden (R). VP Kamala Harris (L)(REUTERS)

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Indian-American politician Harris highlighted her "capacity to lead" as Special Counsel Robert Hur's ‘alarming’ report termed Biden as "elderly man with a poor memory", amplifying calls for the US President to step down from the post.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“I am ready to serve. There’s no question about that,” Harris told the WSJ on being questioned about the difficulty of persuading people that she is qualified for the position.

While outlining her campaign priorities on an Air Force Two flight early last week, the US first woman and Black vice president said those who see her working are "fully aware of my capacity to lead.”

Harris (59)has previously stated that she is ready to serve as president "if necessary," but she dismissed speculations regarding Biden's competence as commander-in-chief.

Also Read: ‘Either me or Kamala Harris’: Nikki Haley blasts Trump, reiterates US will have a female president in 2024

A look at Hur's report and rising concerns ovefr Biden's age

Hur delivered a report on Thursday, January 8, after an inquiry into Biden's handling of sensitive papers found at his Delaware home and the Penn Biden Center office in Washington, D.C.

In the report, he stated that there was insufficient evidence "to establish Mr. Biden's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt," but the report did not recommend filing any charges against Biden. It did, however, mention that Biden "willfully retained and disclosed," classified documents during his tenure as former President Barack Obama's vice president.

"Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," the report said.

Also Read: ‘Get ready for Michelle Obama’: Ramaswamy reacts to Robert Hur's ‘alarming’ report on Joe Biden

The report also highlights that Biden, during interviews with the Special Counsel, "did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended," and that "he did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died."

As the report sparked debate around Biden's memory loss and mental fitness to continue to run the office, Republican legislators called for his resignation, stating that he is “unfit” to hold office.

They contended that the 25th Amendment, which is meant to render the president incapable of holding office, should now be put into effect.

Biden vs Trump

81-year-old Biden’s top Republican competitor in the White House race is former President Donald Trump (77).

Following the release of the special counsel's investigation, an ABC News/Ipsos survey revealed that an astounding 86 percent of Americans think that Biden is too aged to hold the president's office.

However, a majority of respondents, or 59%, believe that Biden and Trump are too elderly.