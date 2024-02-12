Donald Trump proudly claims credit for signing the Music Modernization Act, a legislation milestone that updated copyright laws to accommodate streaming. He boasts, "I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists." Taylor Swift performs as part of the "Eras Tour" at the Tokyo Dome, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)(AP)

Taylor Swift and the Joe Biden dilemma

In a recent Truth Social post, Trump questions Swift's potential support for President Joe Biden, asserting that Biden has done nothing for her. He boldly states, "There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country."

Disloyalty accusation: Trump's perspective

Trump accuses Swift of potential disloyalty, suggesting that she owes her endorsement to the man who made her a lot of money—himself. He emphasizes, "I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists."

Kelce, politics, and fandom

Trump acknowledges Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, a Kansas City Chiefs tight end, expressing admiration despite potential political differences. He notes, "I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!"

Super Bowl LVII anticipation

The timing of Trump's post raises eyebrows as it precedes Swift's expected appearance at Super Bowl LVII, where she's set to cheer on Kelce. The political undertones add intrigue to the highly anticipated event.

Conspiracy theories surrounding Taylor Swift

Swift's recent political involvement has fueled wild conspiracy theories, including claims that she's part of a Department of Defense operation—a theory debunked by the Pentagon. Additionally, unfounded notions connect Swift's relationship with Kelce to a Democratic plan to influence Biden's election.

Biden campaign's Taylor Swift endorsement hopes

The Biden campaign, eager for Swift's backing, is reportedly considering sending Biden to one of Swift's tour stops. Despite online speculations, there is no evidence linking Swift's relationship with Kelce to Biden's political strategy.

Trump's music legacy: A tangent worth noting

Trump's signing of the Music Modernization Act marked a significant overhaul in musical licensing, simplifying the process and ensuring fair compensation, especially for sound recordings predating 1972.