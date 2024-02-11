Arnold Schwarzenegger credits Taylor Swift for bringing a 'different audience’ to NFL: It’s really amazing

Arnold Schwarzenegger has credited Taylor Swift for ushering in a new kind of audience that she brought to the National Football League. The star was in conversation with Yahoo Entertainment when he said how the whirlwind romance of Taylor and player Travis Kelce has brought in considerable viewership to the game. (Also read: Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift’s historic Grammy win, praises Swifties: ‘Unbelievable’) Arnold Schwarzenegger talked about the celebrity power of Taylor Swift.

What Arnold Schwarzenegger said

In the new interview, Arnold said, "Football itself draws the hugest crowd because it’s the most popular sport. But then to have someone like her (Taylor Swift) be there and watch the game adds another kind of a thing that [attracts] a different audience… especially younger girls are now more into football, they know the rules and all of that stuff, so it’s really amazing.”

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

The Terminator star also added whether he thinks Taylor Swift can run for President. “That I don't know. Celebrity power is very important when you run for office. I've seen that when I ran for governor, but you have to have the right mind for it ... that all comes out when you do the debates and when you do the interviews. So I don't know that side of her at all. I just know her as being the most extraordinary performer, this very attractive woman, very talented, very, very smart. But I don't know [if the political side] of her exists or if she has any interest in that,” he added.

More details about Taylor and Travis

Taylor Swift has been showing up at many Kansas City Chiefs NFL games to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce over the past few months. Last year in October, the Grammy award-winning singer even brought her high-profile friends, actors Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman to the game. Taylor's romance with Travis has been grabbing a lot of media attention, where the camera often cuts to Taylor Swift during the game. This has brought a lot of female viewership to the games as well.

Taylor Swift recently made history by becoming the first performer to win the Grammy for album of the year four times. She won the award for Midnights. In the same night, she also scored one more Grammy, for Best Pop Vocal Album. During her acceptance speech for that award, she also surprised fans by announcing she would release a new studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place