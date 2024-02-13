 Taylor Swift shares video of Travis Kelce at party after Super Bowl victory - Hindustan Times
Taylor Swift shares video of Travis Kelce as duo enjoyed late night party after Super Bowl victory

BySumanti Sen
Feb 13, 2024 12:34 PM IST

Travis Kelce celebrated the team's third Super Bowl win with girlfriend Taylor Swift at Resorts World Las Vegas and Zouk Nightclub

In the first mention of their relationship on social media, Taylor Swift took to TikTok to post a video of her boyfriend Travis Kelce after his Super Bowl 2024 win. The clip shows the pair at a Las Vegas nightclub alongside her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift.

Kelce celebrated the team's third Super Bowl win with Swift at Resorts World Las Vegas and Zouk Nightclub. The Kansas City Chiefs overcame a 10-point deficit to win the game, becoming the first back-to-back Super Bowl champion in two decades. The team beat San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

The video has “It’s a friends and family party they said” written on it, however, the party was far from that. In the video, the song ‘What’s Your Fantasy?’ is heard playing in the background.

Kelce was seen sticking his tongue out for a moment, and Scott and Andrea Swift were seen smiling in their daughter’s direction. Swift turned the camera to show her face, making an “oops” expression.

“Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life,” she captioned the video.

Reports claimed Swift enjoyed vodka cranberry after the game to celebrate. The Sun reported that Swift and Kelce celebrated into the wee hours of the morning before visiting XS Nightclub some distance away. Kelce was seen on stage alongside celeb DJ Marshmello. They also danced to Swift's song Love Story. The party kept going until 5 am as the couple devoured late-night chicken fingers, a source at the club said, according to PEOPLE.

The duo celebrated on the field with a kiss before the party. "Oh my god. I can't believe that. I can't believe it. How did you do that?" Swift reportedly told her boyfriend. "I'm so proud of you.”

"Was it electric?" Kelce asked, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"Unbelievable," Swift replied. “It was unbelievable. That was the craziest thing I've ever seen.”

