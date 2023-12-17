Congressional staffer fired after gay sex video scandal rocks US Senate

An explicit video of a congressional staffer having gay sex in the US Senate hearing room went viral on Friday. The video was reportedly intended to be “shared in a private group for gay men in politics.” However, it was leaked to Daily Caller. One of the men in the video was identified as Aidan Maese-Czeropski, a staffer for 80-year-old Sen. Ben Cardin. According to Marca, the accused has been fired from his post after the scandalous video. US Senate hearing room representational image

Daily Caller chief national correspondent Henry Rodgers said, “A source identified the room to the Daily Caller as Senate room Hart 216- The Judiciary Room. The Caller blurred out his face because his identity has not been confirmed. It appears to be unprotected sex.”

Aidan was previously identified by Rep Max Miller as the person who shouted “free Palestine” at him on Wednesday in the Canon House Office Building. However, the staffer denied the allegations. Following Miller's comments, Aidan wrote on his Linkedin profile on Friday the following message:

“This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda. While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters. As for the accusations regarding Congressman Max Miller, I have never seen the congressman and had no opportunity or cause to yell or confront him.”

After the scandalous video went viral online on Friday, Rep. Mike Collins wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Cardin staff wildin’. Making porn at work and yelling ‘free Palestine’ at a Jewish congressman? I have a question: how long would Cardin’s filmmaker last in a free Palestine?”