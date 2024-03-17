Would Rep. Nancy Mace serve as Donald Trump’s VP? She says ‘nobody would turn…’

Rep. Nancy Mace recently revealed to Bill Maher why she has been leaning closer towards former president Donald Trump. We’ve had three years of Biden,” the South Carolina Republican told the late night show host. Would Rep. Nancy Mace serve as Donald Trump’s VP? Here's what she said (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)(REUTERS)

“That bad huh?” Maher asked. “It’s been that bad,” Mace answered.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On the set, where Mace appeared with Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, they also discussed the British royal family and TikTok.

‘You’re a heartbeat away’

Maher went on to tease Mace about possibly becoming Trump’s running mate. “You wouldn’t turn it down,” Maher said.

Mace replied that “nobody would turn that down.” “You’re a heartbeat away. And it’s for your country. It’s service for your country,” she said.

Maher also spoke with Mace about her vote to certify the 2020 presidential election, which Trump has been insisting was stolen. “If you were the vice president on January 6th, would you have done what Mike Pence did that made Trump so angry?” Maher said.

“I certified the Electoral College in every single state,” Mace replied. “I mean, that was the right thing to do, the constitutional thing to do. And I would do it again, 100 percent. 100 percent.”

Maher insisted that if Trump was watching the show, he may not be pleased to hear that. “I hope he’s watching tonight! I hope he’s watching tonight,” Mace said.

Mace was one of eight House Republicans to have voted to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy from power in 2023. This prompted threats and protests from her colleagues. Mace also came under spotlight after reports said she often discussed her sex life in front of other staffers at work. As per her website, she is “a single mom of two children ages 16 and 14. She also has two cats, Tyler and Tiger, and a puppy named Liberty.”