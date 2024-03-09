‘Vote for Trump… get the nightmare’: Robert De Niro slams ex-president's ‘dictatorship’ on Real Time With Bill Maher

Killers of the Flower Moon actor Robert De Niro was very clear about his stance against ex-president Donald Trump when he made a special appearance on the HBO talk show Real Time with Bill Maher. Wholeheartedly dumping on Trump, he urged people to vote for Biden if “you wanna live in a world …we enjoy living in.” Associating “normalcy” with Biden's administration, he struck down hard on Trump's presidential post as one that unleashed a “nightmare”. “Vote for Trump, you'll get the nightmare,” began De Niro. Robert De Niro puts down the mask and gets real about his feeling towards the ex-US president Donald Trump on Real Time with Bill Maher. (YouTube)

Host Bill Maher continued pushing buttons as he sought to investigate why Trump was winning at all, especially among women, despite his apparent controversial take on abortion rights. Previously, First Lady Jill Biden also declared him “dangerous to women” at her Arizona stop for 'Women for Biden. When asked why Trump was earning significant triumphs during the campaign run for the 2024 presidential elections, De Niro claimed it was all lost on him. He was just as baffled to see the ex-president take the lead. He recalled how he and many others were shaken up when Trump won the general elections in 2016. Berating him as a “total monster,” he put his down about never wanting to play him as an actor if the opportunity arose.

Robert De Niro's Real Time with Bill Maher Confessions about Donald Trump:

Pointing out that he “can't see any good in him … nothing redeemable in him,” Robert De Niro tried sending a message to the people voting for him. The Hollywood veteran addressed how even intelligent people were going out of their way to support him. He reminds them that none of them would be able to speak about these matters so openly if he came to power again.

“If he wins the election, you won't be on the show anymore. He'll come looking for me,” said De Niro as he contemplated all the unimaginable things that could happen to them. He goes as far as to call out Trump's administration a “dictatorship" outrightly.

The Taxi Driver actor had no intentions of sugarcoating his feelings towards Trump, and as his conversation with Maher went on, he pulled with heavier adjectives to describe the Republican front-runner. De Niro dubbed him “a sociopathic, psychopathic, malignant, narcissist” who is a ”dangerous person." But he wasn't quite done yet. The Hollywood actor-producer unequivocally labelled him an “idiot”,“clown" and a “classic bully” who's “got to be stopped.”