‘I find it disgusting’: Nancy Mace blasts George Stephanopoulos over question on Trump support and his ‘rape’ case

Congresswoman Nancy Mace, who was previously critical of Donald Trump, has strongly defended her support for the ex-President's run for a second presidency, despite the fact that he has been held liable for sexually assaulting and defaming columnist E Jean Carroll.

Mace, who herself is a rape survivor, had earlier shed light on her disturbing experience as a youngster. In her recent post on X, she accused ‘This Week’ presenter George Stephanpolous of attempting to humiliate her by quizzing her about her support for Trump.

What happened at This Week?

During ABC News' This Week, Mace reacted angrily when she was grilled about her support for Trump in light of the Carroll case.

“Any rape victim will tell you I’ve lived for 30 years with an incredible amount of shame over being raped,” Mace remarked. “It’s a shame that you will never feel, George. And I’m not going to sit here on your show and be asked a question meant to shame me about another potential rape victim. I’m not going to do that.”

Mace further insisted that Trump's case was "not a criminal court case." She also corrected ABC host Stephanopoulos that Trump was convicted for sexual assault rather than rape.

"It was not a criminal court case, number one," she stated. “Number two, I live with shame. And you're asking me a question about my political choices, trying to shame me as a rape victim and I find it disgusting.”

After her exchange with Stephanopoulos, Mace took to social media and lambasted ABC host for attempting to insult her as a rape victim

"I was brought on to talk about 2024...instead Clinton crony turned fake journalist @Gstephanopoulos attacked me and tried to shame me as a rape victim. Gross," she wrote. In response, the ABC host said, “We'll let the viewers decide about that.”

Meanwhile, Carroll thanked Stephanopoulos for “valiantly defending” her.

“I wish representative Mace well. And I salute all survivors for their strength, endurance and holding on to their sanity," she wrote on X.

Trump endorses Nancy Mace

Mace received Trump's endorsement on Saturday, which could boost her campaign for a third term.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump announced the endorsement for the South Carolina Republican.

"Nancy Mace worked hard campaigning across South Carolina in support of our record breaking win," he said in a statement.

"In Congress, she is fighting to Secure the Border, Strengthen our Military, Support our Veterans, Uphold the Rule of Law, Stop Political Weaponization, and Protect and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment,” the ex-US president added, calling her a “strong conservative voice.”

Trump's support is crucial for Mace as she faces a primary battle this year in her Lowcountry 1st Congressional District. Moreover, Trump maintains a strong grip on the Republican base. She is being challenged by Catherine Templeton, a former contender for governor

In recent past, Mace and Trump shared a difficult bond. In 2022, Trump chose former state Rep. Katie Arrington over Mace in the Republican primary. However, Mace defeated Arrington with the support of Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor, who was competing against Trump in the presidential race. Haley recently suspended her presidential campaign.

In this year's South Carolina Republican presidential primary, Mace backed Trump over Haley and even campaigned for him.