'Why don't you go….': Marjorie Taylor Greene enraged after British journalist quizzed her on conspiracy claim

Following Donald Trump's Super Tuesday triumph, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was seen celebrating the win with other Republicans at the ex-US President's Mar-a-Lago estate. She called Trump "the only man who can defeat crooked Joe Biden in November". Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called Donald Trump "the only man who can defeat crooked Joe Biden in November".(X@mtgreenee)

Meanwhile, Greene interacted with reporters at the Mar-a-Lago estate. Emily Maitlis, a British journalist, asked her what message she wanted to convey to Republican contender Nikki Haley, who won only Vermont Republican primary.

"Well, we've been encouraging her to drop out and support President Trump," Greene responded. "And I think tonight is the clear message that President Trump is the clear front runner, he's the front runner in our Republican primary, and it's time for Nikki Haley to drop out and support him."

Maitlis then went on to ask Greene if she would be on Trump's vice president list.

"I don't think Nikki Haley should be on the list. He's got a long list, and I support President Trump in any way he asks me," she replied.

Marjorie Taylor Greene infuriate by question on conspiracy theorist

The Congresswoman appears satisfied with the questions posed to her, with a large smirk on her face, until Maitlis asks why Trump supporters, including Greene, love conspiracy theories.

Greene then refers to Maitlis as a "conspiracy theorist," adding, "the left and the media spread more conspiracy theories. We like the truth, we like supporting our Constitution, our freedoms, and America First."

While she attempted to walk away, the journalist questioned her about “Jewish space lasers”.

Greene, who was looking enraged by Maitlis' query, responded by saying: "Why don't you go talk about Jewish space lasers, and really, why don't you f*ck off?" “How about that?”

The British journalist was referring to Congresswoman's now-deleted Facebook post, in which she claimed that a space laser operated by the Rothschild family, a Jewish family that has frequently been the subject of antisemitic conspiracy theories, caused a California wildfire.

Trump, Biden move closer to a November rematch

Following Super Tuesday, President Joe Biden and Trump surfaced as the clear front-runners for a 2024 election rematch.

Trump won 12 of the 13 states across multiple regions, garnering a large number of Republican delegates in California, Texas, North Carolina, and Virginia.

While Trump lost the Vermont primary to Nikki Haley, Jason Palmer beat Biden in the American Samoa caucuses.