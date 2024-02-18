David Cameron laughs off Marjorie Taylor Greene's criticism over Ukraine aid; 'We didn't get anatomical'

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron clapped back at US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene who ridiculed him for urging Congress to grant aid to Ukraine and equating Republicans to Hitler. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron (REUTERS)

Laughing off the comments made by Greene, Cameron while speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Friday said, "We met and I went to the Republican study group lunch, talking about exactly this issue."

"We didn't get anatomical at that stage, it was very early in our relationship," he jokingly added, according to Sky News.

Earlier this week, Greene slammed Cameron urging American politicians to pass a $95.3 billion bill in funding for Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia.

The bill, which has been passed through the Senate, faces a deeply uncertain future in the House of Representatives, where Republicans along with ex-US President Donald Trump oppose the legislation.

While speaking to Sky News correspondent James Matthews, Trump loyalist claimed the UK Foreign Secretary should "worry about his own country" rather than intervening in the multibillion-dollar foreign aid plan being pushed through Congress.

She characterised Cameron’s remarks as likening her “to an appeaser to Hitler in not voting for funding to Ukraine.”

“Are you an appeaser for Putin?” Matthews asked. “I really don’t care what David Cameron has to say,” she responded. “And number two, he was calling us Hitler and calling us horrible names and that is extremely rude and he needs to stop making that association."

“I think that’s rude name-calling and I don’t appreciate that type of language. David Cameron needs to worry about his own country and frankly he can kiss my a**," she concluded.

‘Not lecturing American friends’, says Cameron

Addressing reporters during his visit to Poland, the former UK Prime Minister Cameron stated that he does not want to "lecture or tell American friends what to do." He, however, added, “We really do want to see Congress pass that money to support Ukraine economically, but crucially militarily in the months ahead," the UK Independent reported.

“I say it as someone who has a deep and abiding love of the United States – of their democracy, of their belief in freedom – [and] as someone who really believes in the importance of our alliance.”

Cameron calls on US Congress to pass Ukraine funding package

In an opinion piece for The Hill on Wednesday, Cameron encouraged US Congress to increase funding for war-torn Ukraine.

“I believe our joint history shows the folly of giving in to tyrants in Europe who believe in redrawing boundaries by force," he said.

“I do not want us to show the weakness displayed against Hitler in the 1930s. He came back for more, costing us far more lives to stop his aggression.”

During his visit to Washington DC in December 2023, Cameron made a similar intervention, when he warned that blocking aid package for Ukraine would be a "Christmas present" for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Cameron denied "interfering" in US politics, saying he came "as a friend of America" to suggest that voting on the money is "the right thing to do."