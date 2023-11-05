‘This is a genocide,’ Rapper Macklemore condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza at pro-Palestine rally in Washington, DC

The pro-Palestine rally in Washington, DC on Saturday drew a massive crowd of supporters, including rapper Macklemore, who denounced the Israeli attacks on Gaza as a “genocide”. The demonstrators demanded a ceasefire and the end of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands. Rapper Macklemore performs during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games, in Duesseldorf, Germany, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen(REUTERS)

Macklemore, born with Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, addressed the audience from the stage, saying that he had been told to “stay silent” and “do his research” on the complex issue.

“But I know enough to know that this is a genocide,” he said. He added that he was “teachable” and had done some research in the past three weeks. He also expressed his sympathy for the Israelis who lost their lives, but rejected the idea of “killing innocent humans in retaliation”.

The ‘Thrift Shop’ singer had previously voiced his support for the Palestinians on Instagram, where he said he could not “stay silent any longer”. He wrote that he was “supporting the people around the world who are calling for a ceasefire” and that he was “witnessing an unfolding genocide in Palestine at this very moment”.

The rally, which was organized by several groups, including the U.S. Palestine Community Network, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, and the American Muslims for Palestine, chanted slogans such as “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, which is widely seen as antisemitic because it implies the elimination of Israel and its people.

They also criticized President Joe Biden and other U.S. politicians for their support of Israel, especially the $14 billion aid package that Biden pledged to send to the country.

“Biden, Biden you can’t hide! We charge you with genocide!” the protesters shouted.

Some of the speakers at the event also made harsh statements against Israel, such as Marte White from Community Movement Builders, a national Black activist group, who said that “Israel can go to hell”.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Chapter of the U.S. Palestine Community Network accused Biden of “dehumanizing” Palestinians and said that “Israel does not have the right to exist as a racist state”.Israel launched airstrikes on Gaza after Hamas fired rockets at Israel on Oct. 7. The attacks have killed more than 9,000 Palestinians and injured thousands more, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

