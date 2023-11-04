Drew Barrymore gets an ‘amazing engagement ring’ in marriage proposal from Pauly Shore

While it is Drew Barrymore who questions people on her show ‘The Drew Barrymore Show,’ this time her actor and comedian friend Pauly Shore came with a question of his own: ‘Will you marry me?’ While it is Drew Barrymore who questions people on her show ‘The Drew Barrymore Show,’ this time her actor and comedian friend Pauly Shore came with a question of his own: ‘Will you marry me?’

The 55-year-old comedian is one of Drew's longtime pals and was even her babysitter growing up. ‘The Jam in the Van Show’ star who was there to discuss his podcast, surprised the entire studio audience and Drew herself as he proposed to her at the end of Friday's episode.

As the pair were preparing to wrap the show Pauly admitted that he was currently single. “It's very, very difficult for me to have a girlfriend because it's hard for me to let love in because I'm scared to get hurt.”

“Someone that, it's not about sex, it's not about how you look, it's about, ‘Yo, let’s go get a sandwich,'” he added.

“You know what I mean? More of a friendship,” he said addressing Drew.

The 48-year-old actress then proceeded to ask him what he was afraid of to which he replied: “Well, I want to do it with the right person,” adding that he was on a hunt for a “best friend.”

“That's the most important thing.”

“Well, I want you to find that friend and companion that you never have sex with,” Drew responded “and that you walk the dog and eat and hang out and---- well, maybe occasional sex, but have the best friendship with.”

As the show came to an end, the “Encino Man” star took the stage and turned the conversation back to his mother, who was one of Drew's personal idols.

“What Drew doesn't know is that my mother was not happy when you married Tom Green,” he said referencing her marriage to the star that began in 2001 and ended in 2002. “And she said to me, she goes, ‘Pauly, Drew should marry you.’”

Visibly stunned and confused, Drew retorted: “That's how Mitzi felt?”

Laughing, Pauly answered, “No, that's how I feel, too.”

Pauly then got down on one knee as Drew covered her face bashfully saying: "And that's why I came here tonight, on this glorious night, to present you with a ring.”

“Are you proposing Pauly?” asked Drew.

To which he replied, “I duly wed. Might as well right? I mean, it makes sense!”

The actress then slipped the ring on her finger and said, "This is an amazing engagement ring, by the way.”

As for her answer, she decided to keep the viewers and audience in suspense asking them to “stay tuned to find out my answer,” until the next episode.