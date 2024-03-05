Super Tuesday 2024: Trump predicts victory in every state, gives major statement on Biden & Nikki Haley

Amid the ongoing Super Tuesday, ex-US President Donald Trump has predicted his win in all the 15 states, stating that he is only focusing on defeating incumbent President Joe Biden, who is the presumed Democratic nominee. Donald Trump has predicted his win in all 15 states on Super Tuesday 2024, stating that he is only focusing on defeating Joe Biden in November elections.(Getty Images via AFP)

Speaking to Fox News on Tuesday, Trump said: “My focus is really at this point, it's on Biden. We should win almost every state today, I think every state. ...But we—we really look at Biden.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Highlighting his support in previous elections, the Republican front-runner asserted: “Look, I did great in the first one. I did great in the second one. I got millions and millions of more votes in 2020 than I did in 2016. ...We have more enthusiasm now than we had in 2020 or 2016, and that's a lot.”

Also Read: Why is Super Tuesday key to US elections? All you need to know

Trump, however, denied to comment if he will mend ties with GOP rival and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley following the primary.

When asked about Haley's repeated claim that she defeats Biden by larger margins in potential general election surveys, Trump responded, saying it is incorrect.

“She knows it’s a lie. Look, I have beaten Biden in every poll taken for the last three months. She loses to Biden in the polls,” he said.

Wall Street Journal's December survey showed that Haley won against Biden by a huge margin.

In a rambling response, Trump concluded that he wants the GOP to unite and wishes Haley the best "even though there is no path forward for her."

Haley defends her campaign, wonders why everyone wants her to withdraw from race

Responding to Trump that she had "no path" to the nomination, Haley defended her campaign, stating that she is unable to understand “why everybody is so adamant” to get her out of the race.

"I don't know why everybody is so adamant that they have to follow Trump's lead to get me out of this race. You know, all of these people deserve to vote. Sixteen states want to have their voices heard," the GOP contender said in an interview with Fox News.

Also Read: Nikki Haley wins Republican primary in Washington DC in first victory over Donald Trump

The conclusion of Super Tuesday might potentially spell the end of Haley's 2024 presidential campaign. She has hinted that her decision to continue the campaign will rely on if she remains "competitive" in primaries and caucuses.

"Super Tuesday, we're going to try to be competitive. I hope we go forward. But this is all about how competitive we can be," Haley said.

Launching a scathing attack against Trump, Haley remained uncertain if Trump will respect the Constitution on getting re-elected to the White House. She even cautioned GOPs that selecting him as the party's nominee for November elections will be "disastrous" for the United States.