Biden campaign fact-checks Donald Trump's claim ‘I know nothing about Project 2025’

Former US President Donald Trump’s recent social media post about Project 2025 gets netizens buzzing on Friday. And Biden campaign took no time to sledge in with some fact checks on their social handle. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)

Project 2025, an initiative by the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation, aims to restructure the US federal government and is designed to be implemented if Trump wins the 2024 presidential election.

However, in his Truth Social post on Friday, Trump claimed, “I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they're saying and some of the things they're saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal” despite MAGA ties with Project 2025.

“Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.”

ALSO READ| Joe Biden says he is absolutely fit to ‘beat Donald Trump’, brushes off any ousting notions

Despite Trump's statement, Biden’s campaign and liberal media commentators were sceptical

The Biden-Harris HQ, the rapid response account for Biden’s reelection campaign, shared a clip of Trump’s 2017 keynote speech at a Heritage Foundation event, where he praised the organization and solicited their support for tax cuts., to which the former president replied, “Your organization is named the Heritage Foundation because you understand that our glorious heritage is the foundation of everything we hope to achieve...which is why we need the help of the Heritage Foundation and everyone here tonight to get our tax cuts through the House, through the Senate…”

The Biden campaign then slams Trump, saying, “A desperate and lying Trump claims he knows “nothing” about his Project 2025 agenda, even though his top aides are the ones behind the plan,” followed by a fact check post, stating, “Trump just desperately tried to claim he knows “nothing” about Project 2025. FACT CHECK:”

“His Super PAC is running ads promoting Project 2025, calling it ‘Trump’s Project 2025’. His top aide and former bag boy John McEntee is the guy behind Project 2025. His press secretary is starring in recruitment ads for Project 2025,” the post drops fact-checking points to a claim made by Trump that he knows “nothing” about Project 2025.

“Trump himself said he ‘needs’ the Heritage Foundation, the organization behind Project 2025, to enact his MAGA agenda.”

Trump's ‘Project 2025’ post met with online scepticism

MSNBC host Chris Hayes wrote on X, “The Trump SuperPAC has run ads about Project 2025, and a ton of Trumpworld people are authors of it. They are scared now because they are desperate for no one to know what they're actually up to.”

Trump’s spokesperson Steven Cheung told Newsweek, “Crooked Joe Biden, his campaign, and Democrats have been engaging in 'cheap fakes' to misrepresent President Trump's agenda. Their Trump Derangement Syndrome continues unabated.”

ALSO READ| Donald Trump distances himself from Project 2025: ‘I have nothing to do with them’

Mehdi Hasan, editor-in-chief and CEO of Zeteo, and former MSNBC anchor, questioned Trump’s disavowal: “What's revealing about Donald Trump loudly disavowing Project 2025 and falsely denying any knowledge of it is that clearly he knows how damaging it can be to his election bid. So why on earth did neither Biden nor the CNN moderators bring it up at the debate last week?”