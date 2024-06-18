 A Secret Service agent's ‘bag was stolen at gunpoint’ during Biden campaigns in Los Angeles - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
A Secret Service agent's ‘bag was stolen at gunpoint’ during Biden campaigns in Los Angeles

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jun 18, 2024 06:58 AM IST

A US Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint in California while President Biden was in Los Angeles for a fundraising event.

A Secret Service agent “was the victim of an armed robbery,” and “his bag was stolen at gunpoint” in California over the weekend while President Joe Biden was campaigning in Los Angeles, according to authorities.

A US Secret Service agent patrols behind temporary security fencing around the perimeter of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 7, 2024 ahead of a pro-Palestinian demonstration June 8. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)
A US Secret Service agent patrols behind temporary security fencing around the perimeter of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 7, 2024 ahead of a pro-Palestinian demonstration June 8. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

The incident occurred on Saturday night, around 9:36 p.m., in Tustin, a city located south of Los Angeles. Tustin police responded to a call about a possible robbery and discovered that the victim was a Secret Service agent.

The agent's bag was stolen at gunpoint during the incident.

Following the robbery, some of the agent's belongings were found scattered in the vicinity.

“Officers have located some of the victim’s belongings in the area and the incident is still being investigated. There is no known threat to the public,” a press release states.

At this time, no suspects have been identified.

A ‘Secret Service was the victim of an armed robbery’ at California

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, said, “A member of the U.S. Secret Service was the victim of an armed robbery in Tustin, California late Saturday when returning from a work assignment.”

“The employee discharged their service weapon during the incident but unknown if the assailants were struck. We are thankful that the employee did not sustain any injuries.”

Tustin police have confirmed that an investigation is ongoing but have refrained from providing further comments as of Monday evening. Authorities have also not released the name of the Secret Service agent involved in the incident.

Biden was in Los Angeles on a fundraising trip that was planned to happen this week. He came on stage alongside the nation’s former leader, Barack Obama, actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts, and comedian Jimmy Kimmel during a fundraising event. It was very effective in terms of fundraising as millions of dollars were raised to support the Democrats, with Biden’s campaign stating that the money raised exceeded $30m making it the biggest fundraising event for the Democrats.

As the investigation progresses, more facts are expected to come to the surface about the robbery. At the moment, it has not been established who the aggressors were nor the circumstances which led to the attack.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
