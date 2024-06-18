Is a secret Democrat plot in motion to replace Joe Biden before 2024 election? All eyes on June 27 debate

Earlier today, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre slammed accusations and remarks about President Joe Biden's alleged cognitive decline. Seemingly pointing out a “credibility problem” with the video being shared by the right-wing critics of the Commander-in-Chief, dismissed videos of Biden appearing to freeze or in a state of confusion as “cheap fakes.” Each time Biden walks out in public, be it for the G7 summit or this own Hollywood-packed fundraiser, the oldest sitting president of the United States is surrounded by unwarranted chatter. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden reacts to questions from reporters during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 17, 2024. (REUTERS)

While each side of the narrative pushes its own beliefs, a new report has revealed a secret Democrat plot which “will topple the aging president" ahead of the upcoming 2024 elections. As one side of the conversation persistently voices its belief that Biden should throw in the towel and resign, a June 17 Daily Mirror report claimed that Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have got their eyes peeled for the first presidential debate, which will pit Trump and Biden against each other on a grave platform, hosted by CNN on June 27.

As the upcoming sought-after event inches closer, it reportedly serves as Biden's last chance to quell the noise and rhetoric rising up against him and reassure voters of his credibility. This bombshell report followed videos of Biden seemingly freezing up at his Saturday Los Angeles fundraiser went viral. They supposedly picture former President Barack Obama guiding the 81-year-old sitting president off the stage. And that's just one of the several videos perturbing the masses about Biden's mental health. However, the president's team continues to flag such claims as misinformation.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates also denied that Biden froze during the Monday Juneteenth celebrations at the White House. Like Jean-Pierre, he too, disregarded these insinuations as “cheap fake memo.”

Alluding to the alleged “Great Joe Biden Replacement Theory,” Daily Mirror notes that the president, who's also in the running for his next term, will be “swapped out as the Democratic Party's candidate ahead of the 2024 election.”

The outlet also quoted polling guru Nate Silver, who wrote on social media, “Dropping out would be a big risk. But there's some threshold below which continuing to run is a bigger risk.”He also pointed out that Biden's average approval rating had hit a new low of 37.4% with “an extremely understandable concern, [as] Biden looks/acts his age and is a huge outlier to ask for the job until 86 [years old].”

Moreover, the recent report spotlights that Biden's critics aren't merely standing on the Republican side of the room. James Carville, the mastermind who championed Bill Clinton's presidential campaign, reportedly said earlier this month that Biden shouldn't have pitched in for the re-election.

Agreeing with these concerns, former Clinton advisory and polling expert Mark Penn said, “They have deliberately thrown down the gauntlet for an early debate… and I think that's gonna be the point at which Americans judge: is he ready for another term or not.”

Report: How will the “Great Joe Biden Replacement Theory” be implemented?

With these concerns in mind, the outlet claims to have discovered that if Biden fails to steer himself during his first standoff with Trump or if polling numbers keep turning their backs against him, some of the major players from the big pool will unite to remove the president from his re-election bid.

A democratic strategist told DailyMail.com, that only Obama, Clinton, Pelosi and Schumer's united front could force Biden out. “It would have to be the four of them collectively,” they said.

As possibilities of the high-risk theory loom, political columnist Joe Klein speculated in a newsletter that “a vigorous young candidate — don't ask me who — could win over the country with a single convention speech' in August” if Biden relinquished his post.

How would this hypothetical candidate emerge as the Democratic Party saviour? Klein surmised that they would deliver an inspirational speech similar to Obama's renowned 2004 Democratic Convention address, which would then bridge the shape between disaffected Democrats and moderate independents.

However, it's all easier said than done. Klein conjectured that Biden could flat-out reject these ideas in motion and continue striding towards Election Day despite his own party's displeasure with him.

Despite Obama's visible support for Biden this year, the report underscores some bad blood between him and the Obamas. In 2016, the former president pushed for Hillary Clinton's campaign, and subsequently, in 2020, he reportedly held back his vice president from contesting the election.

In late May, while Obama came out in his support at the White House state dinner, the former First Lady Michelle Obama remained absent during the meeting with the Kenyan president. According to a well-connected Democratic source, she doesn't feel strongly for the Bidens and reportedly ignored the invitation.

Ahead of the August Democratic National Convention in Chicago, the Party has also scheduled an online nomination with a “virtual roll call” to formally choose Biden as their nominee. However, the DailyMail.com report hints that this event will deliberately take the “virtual” route in case the Democratic Party opts to replace Biden. The concerned leaders would then silently punch in the replacement nominee's name in advance. However, Vice President Kamala Harris is already ruled out as a viable option, according to sources.

Once all is said and done, the Party would have to publicly address the issue. This is when Biden, Obama, Clinton, Schumer and Pelosi will reportedly come together to endorse their new pick.

If polling numbers consistently dwindle while Biden is still the Party's poster boy, drastic measures would follow. However, those alone can't confirm the Democratic victory against Trump in November. The Democratic leaders have a tough road ahead.