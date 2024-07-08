Joe Biden's family wants to settle old scores following ‘blunder after blunder by key staff’: report

There have reportedly been tensions between the Biden family and some of Joe Biden’s staff in the days following the president’s disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump. A source has now told NBC that members of Biden’s close family were unhappy by what they believed was the staff’s failure to prepare the president for the debate, and have looked to settle old scores. Joe Biden's family wants to settle old scores following ‘blunder after blunder by key staff’ (Photo by Chris Kleponis / AFP)(AFP)

‘The family has witnessed blunder after blunder’

“I believe the family has witnessed blunder after blunder by key staff personnel and the debate is likely the straw that broke the camel's back,” the source said. “Post-debate, the supposed loyal staff, instead of taking responsibility, pointed the finger back at the president and said: 'His fault.' I can think of no other singular action that would agitate the Biden family more.”

Over the past week, Biden was visited by his sister Valerie Owens, son Hunter Biden and his wife Melissa Cohen. However, one aide believes the president’s family was “unhelpful.” “The debate fiasco has opened up a lane for the family to surpass staff and start helping out their father and brother who they love dearly,” the person said.

Meanwhile, a recent report by The New York Times said that Biden’s family has urged him to stay in the race despite calls for him to drop out. Insiders claimed, previously too, that the president’s family members are not pleased with his staff, including White House senior adviser Dunn, her husband Bob Bauer, and Ron Klain, the former White House chief of staff who is known to have run the preparations. But one source claimed that Biden himself is not upset and still has faith in his staff. Another source said Biden’s wife, Jill, did not criticise the staff either.

However, a White House official also dismissed claims that Biden’s family members were upset with the staff.

Meanwhile, Biden is reportedly determined to stay in the race. He has even vowed to return to the stage for a second debate against Trump.